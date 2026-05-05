Best NHL Betting Sites in Canada 2026

Best NHL Betting Sites in Canada: Overview

The best Canadian betting sites for NHL games featured here are solid choices and were picked after extensive reviews. Each has its positives and negatives, alongside some attractive features that make it ideal for NHL fans.

Below we've provided an overview of our top seven picks and what makes them stand out:

NHL Betting Site Overall Rating Best Feature bet365 4.8/5 Multiple bonus options for new customers Sports Interaction 4.7/5 Extensive live betting options BET99 4.6/5 Special NHL promotions for existing customers 1xbet 4.5/5 Advanced Android and iOS mobile betting apps BetVictor 4.4/5 Modern UI and impressive user experience Tooniebet 4.2/5 High-quality live streaming Stake 4/5 20+ crypto payment options

Top 5 NHL Betting Sites in Detail

The table above presented a general overview of our best Canadian sites for NHL betting. Below is a more extensive summary of the top five on the list.

1. bet365

The bet365 sportsbook tops our list, not because of its international reputation but for offering new Canadian customers a choice of welcome bonuses. You can choose your preferred option and bet on dozens of NHL betting lines while taking advantage of parlay boosts and early payouts.

2. Sports Interaction

Both casual and professional sports bettors.

Despite being in the industry for almost 30 years, Sports Interaction has remained relevant to NHL fans in Canada. The sportsbook is known for its extensive coverage, including offering NHL futures on the Stanley Cup alongside attractive live betting options.

The in-play section features hockey betting options all-year-round to ensure customers always have access to games. There are also sports betting guides covering NHL markets and bet types to teach bettors how to become savvier.

Best for: Consistent NHL bettors.

3. BET99

As a Canadian-owned bookmaker, BET99 focuses on satisfying the Canadian market. We've included it in our list because of its selection of NHL-specific promotions and professionally designed website. Very few sportsbooks offer customers bonuses unique to the NHL playoffs and Stanley Cup. At BET99, Canadians enjoy all this alongside a world-class mobile experience for betting on the go.

Best for: NHL bonus hunters.

4. BetVictor

As one of the oldest sportsbooks on our list, BetVictor's credibility is solid on all fronts. The website has undergone multiple upgrades and offers a simple yet advanced user interface to accommodate all classes of NHL bettors. The simplicity of the BetVictor platform makes it suitable for Canadians who are just getting into NHL betting. Alongside the easy-to-use interface, low-stakes bettors can take advantage of same game parlays to boost NHL odds.

Best for: First-time sports bettors.

5. ToonieBet

ToonieBet, like Sports Interaction, has deep Canadian roots that make it a go-to destination for an exciting NHL betting experience. The bookmaker's live streaming feature is so advanced and is available to stream in HD even without registering an account. Most NHL regular season games, playoff series, and Stanley Cup events are covered in real time at ToonieBet. Regardless of the team you're backing, you'll get a chance to watch them battle it out in real time.

Best for: Live sports streamers.

How We Rate NHL Betting Sites

When picking the best NHL betting sites from dozens of options, we check certain areas to form a balanced assessment. Our review team doesn't just test these factors on the fly but spends time doing in-depth research to get accurate ratings. A brief outline of the main criteria we focus on is presented below.

+ Variety of NHL Betting Markets Top-rated hockey and football betting sites don't offer customers access to basic and popular bets alone. During our reviews, we look for a wide range of NHL betting options, such as prop bets, period betting, and live in-play wagers. There should also be a good selection of futures like Stanley Cup winners or division champions to complete the lineup. The more betting markets that are available, the more variety for bettors to be flexible. + Competitive Odds and Margins One of the biggest differentiators between bookmakers is the quality of odds offered to customers. Most times, the value disparities might appear little, but even slightly better pricing is more favourable overall. This is why we prioritize sites that consistently feature more competitive odds on NHL markets, including money lines and puck lines. Long-term profitability can be significantly impacted by betting on platforms with higher margins and less value. + Live Betting Experience The rush of adrenaline that fills up bettors during a live match is almost addictive. Because NHL games are fast-paced, many fans love to engage in in-play betting for the thrills and suspense. Top-rated sportsbooks take advantage of this by offering extensive live betting markets. We also rate platforms higher if they support tools like live streaming, smooth user experience, and quick cashout features. + Promos and Bonuses Almost every NHL betting site in Canada offers bonuses to new customers and existing bettors. However, we're more concerned with the value, fairness, and realistic possibility of wagering successfully. During tests, our experts participate in ongoing promotions to identify the hidden constraints that operators use to lock users. The platforms that end up in our list are those that keep their promotions realistic with fair playthrough conditions and genuine completion value. + Banking Methods and Withdrawal Speed The online betting market in Canada is open to offshore-based bookmakers, so it's important that payments are Canadian-focused. When reviewing the banking systems on NHL betting sites, we first determine the options available (credit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and traditional solutions). Next, we check which methods support direct CAD payment to avoid high conversion fees. We also test the payout speed for each supported method to ensure processing timeframes are reasonable. + Licensing and Security The credibility of NHL betting apps and websites is critical for the safety of Canadian customers. Before recommending any sportsbook, we investigate the licensing and confirm its status with the public record of the issuing authority. It's also necessary for these sites to incorporate solid encryption infrastructure to safeguard user data. Only bookies that meet our strict security and licensing standards are placed on our list of top NHL betting websites. + Customer Support The final factor we consider when rating betting sites for NHL in Canada is the customer service quality. Issues or questions can arise at any time, and bookmakers that attend to customers quickly and efficiently are rated highly. The support channels should also be open 24/7 so that customers never experience downtime when betting. The specific support option we expect to see is the live chat feature. An email channel, help desk, or phone line can also be available, as long as their response times are short.

Best NHL Betting Apps

Many of the NHL betting sites featured here have developed mobile applications for bettors who prioritize convenience. We downloaded the available Android and iOS versions for each operator and analyzed them. Below is a summary of what we found:

NHL Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating bet365 4.7/5 4.5/5 Sports Interaction 4.5/5 N/A (APK file) Tooniebet 4.1/5 N/A (APK file) BetVictor 4.7/5 4/5 BET99 4.2/5 3.1/5 1xBet 3.6/5 N/A (APK file) Stake 4.6/5 N/A

Our checks show that almost all the NHL betting websites on our list have Android and iOS applications. However, for those that don't offer one or only have an APK version, the mobile websites are a good alternative for convenient betting.

From the available options, here's a quick pros and cons comparison of our top three:

bet365 Betting App

Pros Cons ✅ Biometric login features ❌ Limited access to customer support ✅ Wide variety of NHL betting markets ✅ Extensive live streaming options

Sports Interaction Betting App

Pros Cons ✅ Designed for Canadian bettors ❌ Not as attractive as the website ✅ Responsive 24/7 customer service ✅ Impressive live betting options

1xBet Betting App

Pros Cons ✅ Easy to download from 1xBet ❌ Limited live streaming ✅ Detailed pre-match and in-play statistics ✅ Simple design with easy-to-use interface

NHL Games this Week

The following are some interesting NHL games expected to be played this week:

Game Date Betting Favourite Minnesota vs Colorado 5th May 2026, 8pm EDT Minnesota Montreal vs Buffalo 6th May 2026, 7pm EDT Montreal Anaheim vs Vegas 6th May 2026, 9:30pm EDT Anaheim Carolina vs Philadelphia 6th May 2026, 8pm EDT TBD Montreal vs Buffalo 8th May 2026, 7pm EDT TBD Vegas vs Anaheim 8th May 2026, 9:30pm EDT TBD Carolina vs Philadelphia 9th May 2026, 6pm EDT TBD Colorado vs Minnesota 9th May 2026, 9pm EDT TBD

How to Start Betting on the NHL in Canada

If you're ready to start betting on NHL games, here's a detailed guide showing you how:

1. Choosing a sportsbook

Start by reading our NHL betting site reviews and choose your preferred option from the list. Check each platform's bonuses, odds quality, and betting markets to ensure they meet your expectations.

2. Creating an account

After making your selection, visit the official website of the bookmaker or download its mobile app. On the homepage, tap the Register/Sign Up/Join button to create a new account using your email, phone number, and address.

3. Depositing Funds

Once account creation is successful, head to the payments section to top up your balance. You'll be shown a list of supported banking methods, and you must select one to continue. Next, enter the amount you want to deposit along with any other information requested, then authorize the transaction.

4. Placing bets

It takes only a few minutes for a deposit to reflect after authorizing payments. Once it comes through, find your way to the NHL betting page and explore the available games. You should also check out various markets and shop for the best odds by comparing with other sportsbooks. If you're satisfied, select a bet and enter it into the system.

Betting is more fun when you know the game. If you're a new fan, check out our NHL beginner’s guide to learn about the season structure and rules. To help decode the terms you’ll see on sites like bet365 or BET99, browse our NHL terminology page for a full breakdown of hockey slang and official calls.

Popular NHL Bet Types

Before placing your first wager, it's important to understand different bet types and how they work. Hundreds of options are usually available to choose from, but the most popular ones include:

Moneyline

This is one of the simplest wagers you'll come across when betting on the NHL. You only need to pick the outright winner of a match with no point spread involved. Underdogs are marked with a plus (+) while favourites take a minus (-).

Over/Under

Sometimes, an over/under bet is called a total. It's a wager that lets you bet on the total number of points you expect to be scored in the game. Various lines are set by the bookmaker, and you decide whether the final outcome will be more or less than that.

Point Spread

The point spread in the NHL is also called the margin of victory. Your goal is to bet against the spread, which is set as a handicap to balance unevenly matched teams. For example, if the favourites have a -3.5 margin and you bet on this, they have to win by 4 points or more for your wager to be successful.

Parlay

Parlays are some of the best bets in the NHL because potential returns are bigger. They combine multiple bets into one wager, often from the same game. For instance, you could bet on a team to win and still bet on a player to score the most points. If both predictions come true, you win the combined total from each outcome.

NHL Live Betting

Many NHL fans love in-play betting because of the excitement and immersive experience. This isn't surprising because live matches often feature boosted odds and access to real-time broadcasts. The statistics board on many NHL betting platforms also has advanced tools to help bettors understand the technical aspects. Not only are you able to follow games live, you also get expert insights to help you bet smarter.

Tips and Strategies

Although there's no way to guarantee consistent wins, applying certain strategies can improve your overall experience. These tips are helpful in both live and pre-match betting and should be incorporated, especially by new bettors.

+ Do Your Research Before betting on the NHL, check the head-to-head records for competing teams to understand their recent performances. Also take some time to investigate injuries, formation changes, and starting lineups. + Bet Responsibly Just because a parlay offers better returns doesn't mean you have to opt for one. Learn how each betting option works before betting so you'll get the best value for yourself. + Be Attentive During Live Betting NHL momentum is very dynamic, and odds shift quickly to match the pace of games. It's important to watch matches closely and time your bets correctly to get better outcomes.

Notable NHL Events to Bet On

Every season, various events are available to bet on with online hockey betting sites. Some of the most notable ones are featured below.

Stanley Cup Playoffs and Final

The Stanley Cup playoffs are considered one of the biggest betting events in hockey. A total of 16 teams compete in the tournament, subsequently culminating in the Stanley Cup Final. Because of the intensity and matchup dynamics, fans have access to constant betting opportunities throughout.

NHL All-Star Weekend

This entertainment-packed event showcases the most elite talents in a fast-paced format. It's not as competitive as regular season games, but it comes with unique betting options on player performance and mini-event outcomes.

NHL Betting Summary

Betting on the NHL in Canada involves a mix of research, strategy, and intentional discipline. It's essential to choose reputable sportsbooks offering competitive odds and varied markets while understanding bet types. Also, safe and responsible betting is non-negotiable to ensure long-term satisfaction on NHL betting websites.

NHL Betting Sites FAQ