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CONCACAF Gold Cup
CONCACAF Gold Cup Overview
CONCACAF Gold Cup, fixtures & results
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Friday, June 27
Saturday, June 28
Tuesday, July 1
Saturday, July 5
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|5
|8
|15
|2
|Arsenal
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|4
|12
|3
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|11
|10
|4
|Brentford
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|6
|9
|5
|Leeds United
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|4
|9