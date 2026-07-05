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CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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CONCACAF Gold Cup, fixtures & results

Friday, June 27
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
0
FT
Saturday, June 28
Canada badge
Canada
CAN
1
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
pen 5 - 6
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Costa Rica badge
Costa Rica
CRC
2
FT
pen 4 - 3
Tuesday, July 1
USA badge
USA
USA
2
Guatemala badge
Guatemala
GTM
1
FT
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
1
Honduras badge
Honduras
HON
0
FT
Saturday, July 5
USA badge
USA
USA
1
Mexico badge
Mexico
MEX
2
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Manchester City crestManchester City5500135815
W
W
W
W
W
2Arsenal crestArsenal540184412
L
W
W
W
W
3Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion53111651110
W
W
D
L
W
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
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Betting spotlight

Why Barcelona and goals remain worth backing in La Liga
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