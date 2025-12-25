Chris Burton

Senior News Writer

Bio: If you can’t make a living from playing the game, then make one writing about it. I did my best to tick the first of those boxes, but it was not to be. I have been working hard at the latter for the best part of two decades and joined the collection of international stars that make up team GOAL in 2016. I am now Senior Staff Writer, which means my days are spent covering everything that the sometimes weird and often wonderful world of football has to offer. I have always been a fan of mercurial talents and love an underdog story, which goes some way to explaining why - alongside my East Midlands roots - Nottingham Forest are (for better or worse) my team of choice.

My Football Story: From the local playing field with friends, all through school, representing teams at various levels and facing a number of future professionals, to endless hours spent at the City Ground, a university degree and professional employment that has taken me to iconic venues across the country, football has always been the thread that ties my past, present and future together. I wouldn’t have it any other way and consider myself fortunate that I have been able to pass my passion for the game down to my son, who now finds himself heading down a similar path.

Areas of Expertise:

Nottingham Forest Football Club - with there always a lot going on there

News sourcing and writing - identifying what real fans want to talk about

Interviews - don’t believe those that say you shouldn’t interact with your heroes

Analysis & insight - not just explaining what happened, but how and why

Favourite Footballing Memory: I was too young to have witnessed Nottingham Forest’s European glory years and not yet old enough to have seen them add a third star to that famous Garibaldi shirt, being at Wembley as a 23-year wait for Premier League football came to a close will always be a special experience. I don’t remember much about the game itself, given the nerve-shredding nature of play-off finals, but the celebrations afterwards made enough memories to last several lifetimes.