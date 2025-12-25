Chris Burton Author Image

Chris Burton

Senior News Writer

Bio: If you can’t make a living from playing the game, then make one writing about it. I did my best to tick the first of those boxes, but it was not to be. I have been working hard at the latter for the best part of two decades and joined the collection of international stars that make up team GOAL in 2016. I am now Senior Staff Writer, which means my days are spent covering everything that the sometimes weird and often wonderful world of football has to offer. I have always been a fan of mercurial talents and love an underdog story, which goes some way to explaining why - alongside my East Midlands roots - Nottingham Forest are (for better or worse) my team of choice.

My Football Story: From the local playing field with friends, all through school, representing teams at various levels and facing a number of future professionals, to endless hours spent at the City Ground, a university degree and professional employment that has taken me to iconic venues across the country, football has always been the thread that ties my past, present and future together. I wouldn’t have it any other way and consider myself fortunate that I have been able to pass my passion for the game down to my son, who now finds himself heading down a similar path.

Areas of Expertise:

  • Nottingham Forest Football Club - with there always a lot going on there
  • News sourcing and writing - identifying what real fans want to talk about
  • Interviews - don’t believe those that say you shouldn’t interact with your heroes
  • Analysis & insight - not just explaining what happened, but how and why

Favourite Footballing Memory: I was too young to have witnessed Nottingham Forest’s European glory years and not yet old enough to have seen them add a third star to that famous Garibaldi shirt, being at Wembley as a 23-year wait for Premier League football came to a close will always be a special experience. I don’t remember much about the game itself, given the nerve-shredding nature of play-off finals, but the celebrations afterwards made enough memories to last several lifetimes.

Articles by Chris Burton
  2. Cole Palmer Chelsea 2025-26Getty
    C. PalmerChelsea

    ‘Two-year career’ - Palmer told to ignore Madrid & Barca

    Cole Palmer has been advised not to look too far ahead at Chelsea, with Blues legend Frank Leboeuf telling GOAL that the England international has only enjoyed a “two-year career”. It has been suggested that the talented playmaker could one day attract interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he has been told to focus on maximising the potential of both himself and his trophy-hungry colleagues at Stamford Bridge.

  3. Paul Pogba World Cup 2018Getty
    P. PogbaWorld Cup

    Pogba brutally told Zidane has more chance of France recall

    Paul Pogba has been told that he has virtually no chance of making France’s World Cup squad, despite returning to action at Monaco, with Frank Leboeuf rating the former Manchester United and Juventus star as a “five per cent” shot to get the call from Didier Deschamps. A man that captured a global crown in 1998 has jokingly told GOAL that Zinedine Zidane stands as much chance of getting the nod as Pogba does.

  4. Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup trophyGetty/GOAL
    C. RonaldoWorld Cup

    ‘I hope 2026 is dedicated to Ronaldo!’ - CR7 to win World Cup?

    Frank Leboeuf knows what it takes to win the World Cup and he has told GOAL that he hopes 2026 “is dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo” when it comes to another bid for global glory. FIFA’s flagship event is heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico, with Portugal being advised on how best to handle their evergreen frontman when it comes to collective efforts to steal a prestigious trophy away from Lionel Messi and Argentina.

  5. Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane World Cup trophyGetty/GOAL
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Mbappe told he 'cannot compare' to Zidane in GOAT debate

    Kylian Mbappe has been told, during GOAL’s exclusive interview with Frank Leboeuf, why he “cannot compare” to Zinedine Zidane in any discussion regarding the GOAT of French football. Even a second World Cup win, while becoming Les Bleus’ all-time leading scorer, may not be enough to lift the current Real Madrid superstar above the Blancos “icon” of the past.

  6. Danny Dyer Jarrod Bowen 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    J. BowenWest Ham

    West Ham fanatic Dyer tipped to back Bowen's career choice

    West Ham fanatic Danny Dyer is being backed to support son-in-law Jarrod Bowen with whatever career choice he makes in upcoming transfer windows. Former Hammers forward Marlon Harewood has been discussing some big decisions with GOAL as Bowen mulls over options that could see him push for a move that would make certain members of his family unhappy.

  9. Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi 2025Getty/GOAL
    L. MessiC. Ronaldo

    Ronaldo would have bigger MLS impact than 'very quiet' Messi

    Lionel Messi has been a sporting sensation in the United States, with the history books being rewritten by the Argentine at Inter Miami, but MLS has been told that Cristiano Ronaldo would have made an even greater impact than his “very quiet” eternal rival. Portuguese GOAT CR7 favoured a Saudi Arabian adventure over pursuit of the American dream.

  3. Alexander Isak
    A. IsakLiverpool

    Is Isak's Liverpool season over? Slot sets recovery timeframe

    Alexander Isak may have suffered a fractured fibula, but a broken leg may not have brought his 2025-26 campaign to a close. Liverpool boss Arne Slot has delivered a recovery update on the most expensive player in British football. He is confident that the £125 million ($169m) Sweden international striker will play Premier League football again this season.

  5. Joachim Andersen Fulham 2025-26Getty
    J. AndersenFulham

    Gruesome! Fulham star pops bone back into place on pitch

    Fulham defender Joachim Andersen suffered a gruesome injury during the Cottagers’ Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest. The Denmark international tangled with Reds forward Igor Jesus during a top-flight contest at Craven Cottage. He was left sporting a nasty blow to his left hand, with one of his fingers having to be snapped back into place. WARNING: This article includes graphic images of an injury that some people may find disturbing.

  6. Dani Alves Brazil 2022Getty
    D. AlvesBarcelona

    Dani Alves set to buy & play for Portuguese club at age of 42

    Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is reportedly set to purchase a Portuguese club and register himself as a player at the age of 42. The former Brazil international saw a rape conviction overturned by a Spanish court in March 2025. He has been freed to rebuild his life away from football, but is considering a return to action in somewhat surprising surroundings.

  7. Jay Rodriguez Wrexham 2024-25Getty
    WrexhamJ. Rodriguez

    Wrexham add one-cap England international to EFL squad

    Wrexham have added fit-again former England international Jay Rodriguez to their squad for the second-half of the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran frontman picked up an unfortunate injury in pre-season. He was left out of Phil Parkinson’s 25-man EFL ranks as a result, but has now been drafted in with immediate effect after seeing Elliot Lee head for the treatment table.

Older