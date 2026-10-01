Tonybet Promo Code for October 2026: Use GOALCA for up to $350

TL;DR • TonyBet offers all new users a 100% deposit match welcome bonus worth up to C$350.

• TonyBet’s standout features are its 24/7 live chat, wide betting markets, bet builder tool, and wide variety of banking options.

• The lack of live streaming is a major drawback to betting with TonyBet Canada.

Bonus Information 🎁 100% Deposit Match up to C$350 Tonybet Bonus Code GOALCA Bonus Type Deposit Bonus Minimum Deposit C$10 Wagering Requirements 5x Type of Bets All real money sports bets Minimum Odds 1.5 (-200) for single bets / 1.7 (-143) for multi bets

How to Claim the Tonybet Bonus using the Promo Code

Redeeming the TonyBet promo code and claiming your bonus is a simple process. Just follow the steps below and you will be able to get started in just a few minutes.

Go to TonyBet: Visit the official TonyBet Canada site. Make sure you choose the right one for your region, as there is a separate site for TonyBet Ontario, which you will not be able to use if you are outside of Ontario. Select Sign Up: Initiate the sign-up process by selecting the Sign Up button on the TonyBet Canada home page. Use the TonyBet Promo Code: Once the registration menu is open, select the “I have a promo code” option and enter our exclusive bonus code GOALCA. Alternatively, you can select the sports bonus option from the list of welcome offers. Create Account: Fill out the TonyBet sign-up form with your email, name, date of birth, and other personal information. Double check that the information looks right. Then, create your account. Make Initial Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier page, select your preferred payment method from the list of options, and make your C$20 minimum deposit to remain eligible for the TonyBet promo code offer. Start Betting: Once you have money in your account, start betting to satisfy the bonus’s 5x wagering requirement before the 14-day expiry period is over. Claim Bonus: As soon as you satisfy the wagering requirement, you will get your free bets. The bonus amount will be equal to 100% of your initial deposit up to C$350.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Before you use the TonyBet promo code and claim the welcome bonus, you should be aware of its terms and conditions. These rules will affect how you can claim your bonus and how you can use your free bets once you get them.

Minimum Initial Deposit: C$20

Minimum age: 19 years old

Wagering Requirements: 5x

Minimum Odds: 1.5 (-200) for single bets / 1.7 (-143) for multi bets

Expiry Period: 14 day

Maximum Bet: None

Withdrawable?: No, free bets cannot be withdrawn. Only winnings may be cashed out.

These are the main TonyBet promo code T&Cs you should know about, but keep in mind that you will only get your free bets if you satisfy the wagering requirements within 14 days of making your first deposit. Only settled qualifying bets count towards the wagering requirements. This means returned bets, cancelled bets, void bets, cashed-out bets do not count. Additionally, only your first bet on one event counts towards the wagering requirements.

Bonuses for Existing Users

The TonyBet bonus code only unlocks the welcome bonus. There are lots of other offers you can claim once you get started. Here are some of the top offers available at TonyBet now for you to enjoy when you sign up.

+ Boosted odds TonyBet offers boosted bets for all major sports and a handful of niche ones. Unlike other sportsbooks, TonyBet’s boosts aren’t just limited to parlays. You can find standard bets with enhanced odds, like moneyline bets. These represent real value compared to boosted long-shot parlay bets. That said, TonyBet also has parlay boosts and special parlays for big events, like the World Cup. + MLB Season Special Baseball bettors can enjoy a risk-free bet up to C$100 every week with the TonyBet MLB Season Special promo. All you need to do is deposit C$20, opt in to the bonus, and place a qualifying real-money bet on any MLB game. If you lose, you’ll get 50% of your bet amount back as a risk-free bonus bet (up to C$100). + Sport VIP Program As soon as you create your account and place your first bet, you will automatically be enrolled on the TonyBet VIP program. If you bet regularly and progress up the tiers, you can start earning rewards, like tailored promo offers, higher transaction limits, and even a personal account manager. Up to C$8,000 in bonus bets are available every month to TonyBet VIPs.

Welcome Bonus Comparison

The best way to show a sportsbook bonus’s real value is to compare it to another offer. Let’s look at the Stake welcome bonus, which gives new users a 200% deposit match up to C$4,000.

Now, right away, it’s clear that the Stake bonus is bigger than the TonyBet offer. But, the real differentiator here is the wagering requirements. TonyBet has just a 5x wagering requirement. Stake’s, on the other hand, is a whopping 40x. That means you would need to wager eight times as much money to satisfy the Stake requirement than TonyBet’s.

This may not be a dealbreaker for experienced bettors, who know how to manage their bankrolls, but for most bettors, the TonyBet promo offers better value, even if the return on deposit and maximum bonus amount is lower.

Info Tonybet Stake Bonus Amount 100% Deposit Match up to C$350 200% Deposit Bonus Up To C$4000 Wagering Requirements 5x 40x Time Limits 14 days None

Sports Betting with Tonybet

A sportsbook bonus is just one part of an overall sports betting experience. You should also consider the sports betting markets, ongoing promotions, mobile compatibility, security, and any other feature you feel is important. With that in mind, let’s dive into what TonyBet has to offer beyond the deposit bonus.

+ Available Leagues TonyBet sportsbook offers bets for nearly 40 unique sports year-round, including all the sports Canadians love. You can bet on hockey, basketball, soccer, football, and baseball, plus sports from abroad, like cricket, F1, and darts. Of these markets, soccer and hockey are definitely the standouts. You’re likely to find unique soccer bets for every major league, and plenty of NHL promos to keep you engaged throughout the season. + Live Betting and Streaming TonyBet has live betting for all 35+ sports it offers, but it does not have live streaming. It also rarely offers live betting promos apart from boosted live bets and early cashout options. On the other hand, TonyBet live odds are very competitive and the betting markets are wide compared to other top sportsbooks. + Mobile App TonyBet has an iOS app available to download in Canada from the Apple App Store. It does not have an Android app on the Google Play Store, instead offering a direct APK download. In our opinion, the TonyBet mobile site is just as good as both options. It is reliable and features a condensed, streamlined design of the desktop site. + Security TonyBet uses world-class security features, such as TLS encryption protocol and anti-money laundering procedures. The sportsbook follows mandatory Know-Your-Customer laws. It also has optional features to help you secure your account, like two-factor authentication. When you combine all of this with TonyBet’s licences and third-party audits, you can be sure that it is a secure sports betting site.

Tonybet Payment Methods

TonyBet accepts a wide variety of payment methods, including credit/debit card, Interac, e-wallets, and crypto. This gives you plenty of options to choose from when deciding which method to use to claim your bonus.

Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Fees Min. Deposit Processing Time Visa None $15 Instant Mastercard None $15 Instant Interac None $10 Instant LuxonPay None $20 Instant MiFinity None $15 Instant MuchBetter None $15 Instant JetonBank None $10 Instant Paysafecard None $10 Instant Neosurf None $10 Instant Bitcoin None $75 Instant Ethereum None $75 Instant Litecoin None $75 Instant Ripple None $75 Instant Tether None $75 Instant

Before we get to cashout options, you should know that TonyBet has some restrictions on certain withdrawal methods. The biggest restriction is that TonyBet will only allow you to withdraw winnings with some methods if you have already used the method for a previous deposit.

If you plan to cash out with a specific card or e-wallet, we also recommend using it for deposits.

Withdrawal Method Fees Min. Withdrawal Processing Time Visa None $15 1-7 banking days Mastercard None $15 1-7 banking days Interac None $10 1-5 banking days Bank Transfer None $50 1-7 banking days MuchBetter None $15 3-7 banking days Jetonbank None $10 Under 24 hours Bitcoin None $75 Under 24 hours Ethereum None $75 Under 24 hours Litecoin None $75 Under 24 hours Ripple None $75 Under 24 hours Tether None $75 Under 24 hours

As you can see from the table above, TonyBet withdrawal times vary a lot, depending on your withdrawal method.

If you value quick payouts, Tonybet offers instant withdrawals for e-wallets such as MuchBetter. That said, Visa/Mastercard, Interac, and Bank Transfer are the more reliable, convenient options for most Canadian sports bettors.

Tonybet doesn't charge any fees for withdrawals and the lowest minimum withdrawal is $10, with Interac and Jetonbank.

Tonybet Customer Service

Canadian bettors can contact Tonybet customer support by email, 24/7 live chat, or by filling out a help request form.

Phone Number N/A Email Address info@tonybet.com Live Chat? Yes Live Chat Hours 24/7

Representatives typically respond to emails and form requests within 48 hours (although, the site says they respond in under 24 hours).

Live chat is much faster. Most bettors won’t have to wait more than a few minutes. Even more importantly, if you use the live chat, you can speak to real human. A lot of other sites have started using AI agents, which, in our experience, is not as reliable or helpful.

TonyBet representatives are helpful. Just make sure to make it clear you’re in Canada, as sometimes their responses may apply for the general European site but not to TonyBet Canada.

Responsible Gaming with Tonybet

TonyBet has a dedicated responsible gambling page, chalk full of helpful resources and tools sports bettors can use to stay in control. The main tools are loss and deposit limits, which can be enabled from the responsible gambling page or through your account profile.

The sportsbook also has optional short-term timeout periods and options for long-term self exclusion. Unfortunately, these tools are only available by contacting customer support, While customer support is available 24/7 and easy to access, having to contact them is not as convenient as being able to enter into breaks manually without the friction of speaking to another person.

Goal.com Expert Opinion - Cody Aceveda Whenever I see a 100% deposit match bonus, I tend to rate it highly. This is because these types of welcome bonuses give you guaranteed funds for your deposit as opposed to things like first bet bonuses that only reward you if you lose your first wager. With all this being said, I obviously really like the TonyBet promo code offer. TonyBet’s 100% deposit match checks my “guaranteed funds” box and its $350 maximum value is very competitive compared to other offers I’ve rated. It’s also a very easy bonus to claim. The sign-up process is fast and simple. In most cases, you don’t even have to verify your identity before you claim the offer (but you will when you cash out). The 14-day wagering period is also reasonable. A lot of sites give you just seven, or less. The only thing holding back the TonyBet welcome bonus is its terms. The 5x wagering requirement isn’t unreasonable by any means. It’s well within the Canadian average, but I’ve seen many offers with no wagering requirements. The minimum odds limit is another requirement that a lot of other top offers don’t have. Overall, the TonyBet bonus is a good offer with some limitations. I would recommend it to new bettors who want value for their money. On the other hand, experienced bettors are better-suited to managing the odds limits and bonus wagering requirements.

Summary

You should now know how to use our TonyBet promo code GOALCA to get a 100% deposit match bonus up to C$350. This offer is one of the top in Canada, but just don’t forget about the 5x wagering requirement, odds limit, and 14-day wagering period. If you keep these things in mind and gamble responsibly, the TonyBet bonus is a great way to get started with a new sportsbook in Canada.

When you’re ready to sign up, just follow these steps to create your account. It shouldn’t take you more than 10 minutes to place your first bet:

Go to TonyBet Select Sign Up Enter the TonyBet promo code GOALCA when you create your account Deposit funds Start betting!

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