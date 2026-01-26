Best NFL Betting Sites for the Super Bowl: Top Football Sportsbooks 2026

Best NFL Betting Sites in Canada: Overview

Top 5 NFL Betting Sites in Detail

Our experts have reviewed all of the best legal NFL betting sites in Canada. Some are amazing with tons of markets, competitive odds, and generous welcome bonuses. Others were not so great. Here is why we picked each of our top six sportsbooks and which kind of NFL bettors they are best for.

bet365 NFL betting

As one of the biggest sportsbooks in the world, bet365 has tons of betting markets and some of the most competitive NFL odds in Canada.

Best For: Mobile sports bettors, thanks to its top-rated sportsbook app and streamlined mobile betting site.

Bonus: First Bet Safety Net up to $1,000 or Bet $10 Get $50

Sports Interaction

This sportsbook has proudly served Canadian sports bettors for almost three decades. For NFL fans specifically, Sports Interaction has parlay boosts, football bet-and-get offers, and other NFL promos.

Best For: Canadian bettors who want a local feel and 24/7 customer support options.

Bonus: 125% Deposit Match Up To $750

Tooniebet

This sportsbook is one of the new names in the sports betting industry. They’ve experienced rapid growth with lucrative promos and a sleek user interface.

Best For: Regular sports bettors who can take advantage of Tooniebet’s weekly reload bonus.

Bonus: 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $150

BetVictor

If you value fast withdrawals, reliable customer support, boosted same-game parlays, and NFL live streaming, this historic sportsbook is a good option for you.

Best For: Parlay bettors — BetVictor’s pre-packaged, boosted Same Game Parlays and live streaming options set it apart from other NFL betting sites.

Bonus: First Bet Shield up to $100 in Free Bets

BET99

With NFL live streaming, enhanced NFL odds, and attractive betting apps, there aren’t many better football betting sites in Canada than this up-and-coming Toronto-based bookmaker.

Best For: Live bettors — if you’ve placed a bet at time in the last 10 months, you can watch live NFL games with your BET99 account.

Bonus: $800 First Bet Encore

How We Rate NFL Betting Sites

Our team applies a strict rating process to every sportsbook we review. This ensures accuracy and honest ratings across NFL betting sites. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at eight of the most important factors we consider when making our ratings.

Safety

Before we do anything else, we make sure a site is safe. This involves auditing sportsbook licences, checking site security features, and reviewing sportsbook privacy policies. We only recommend a sportsbook once we are sure it is safe and legal to use in Canada.

Variety of NFL Betting Markets

The best NFL betting sites have wide NFL betting markets. It’s that simple. The top sites don’t just allow you to bet on who will win. You should be able to place player and team props, along with same-game parlays and alternative lines for spreads and totals markets.

NFL Betting Bonuses and Promos

The number one thing we look for in our NFL betting site reviews is value. Odds are the best way to get value consistently, but promos are also very important. The more NFL betting promos a site has, the more you can pad your bankroll with bonus bets. This means more chances to win. We rate not only the amount of bonuses, but their quality, size, and whether they have fair terms.

Banking Options

Having your preferred banking option available can make a massive difference to your overall sports betting experience. This is why we give high ratings to sportsbooks with as many banking options available as possible. The top sites have at least eight different options, including Interac, Visa/Mastercard, and e-wallets like Skrill and PayPal.

Competitive NFL Odds

Betting odds are something that most people who bet on the NFL overlook. We don’t. Our team compares odds at the top NFL betting sites and only recommends sportsbooks with competitive odds. This ensures that you’re actually getting value on your wagers when you bet on the NFL in Canada.

Mobile Compatibility

Being able to bet from anywhere is a must-have feature for NFL betting sites. All of our top-rated sportsbooks have mobile-optimised betting sites and/or sports betting apps available for download on iOS and Android. We give extra-high ratings to sportsbooks with mobile-exclusive features, like betting app bonuses, push notifications, and streamlined mobile banking options.

Usability

A sportsbook could have tons of markets and great bonuses, but if it’s not easy to use, it won’t be very good. We make sure to test every NFL betting site we review to get a feel for their user interfaces. This means testing to see how easy it is to place bets, make deposits, withdrawal winnings, and to use the rest of the sportsbook’s basic features.

Reputation

Our reviews are based on our experts’ unbiased opinions, but we’re always sure to check what other players have to say. If a sportsbook has a bad reputation, there’s usually a reason. We investigate bad reviews and flag anything that we think our readers should know about.

Best NFL Betting Apps

NFL Betting App App Store Rating Google Play Rating bet365 4.7/5 4.6/5 Sports Interaction 4.5/5 4.3/5 ToonieBet 4.4/5 4.1/5 BetVictor 4.7/5 3.2/5 BET99 4.2/5 3.4/5 1xBet N/A N/A

Because of Canadian gambling laws, NFL betting apps are only available in Ontario. This rules out much of the country, but if you’re in Ontario, you can enjoy these apps and take advantage of their mobile-first features like push notifications, streamlined user interfaces, and two-touch payments with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

bet365

Pros ✅ Streamlined mobile banking options

Dedicated NFL bet boost menus

Deep NFL player props Cons ❌ Average withdrawal times

Sports Interaction

Pros ✅ NFL promos page

Clean in-play betting menu

24/7 support by phone and live chat Cons ❌ Simplistic user interface

BET99

Pros ✅ Intuitive user interface

Live streaming

Daily boosts and NFL bonuses Cons ❌ Reports of bugs from many Android app users

NFL Games This Week

Game Date Betting Favourite New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks Sunday 8 Feb, 6:30pm Seahawks

The road to the Lombardi Trophy ends here. As the most wagered-on sporting event in Canada, the Super Bowl is the perfect time to explore NFL betting sites. Whether you're backing the favored Seahawks or looking for an underdog story with the Patriots, finding the best Super Bowl promos is key to maximizing your first bet.

How to Start Betting on the NFL in Canada

Getting started with NFL betting sites is super easy. The exact process will vary from site to site. However, this simple step-by-step guide will be applicable to all the top sportsbooks in Canada.

Choosing a Sportsbook

All the top sports betting sites have their own strengths and weaknesses. You should assess your preferences and rate each sportsbook. Then, pick the one that best meets your needs and sign up.

Creating an Account

Once you’ve picked a sportsbook, go to its website or download its app and select Join or Sign Up. Next, just fill out the registration form with your name, date of birth, address, and other personal information to create your account. Also be sure to opt-in to any bonus offers you see.

Depositing Funds

Most sportsbooks automatically prompt you to make a deposit after you create your account. If this doesn’t happen for you, just find the cashier page and select Deposit. It typically looks like a wallet icon or it will be your account balance ($0.00). From there, choose your preferred deposit amount, fill in your bank/card/e-wallet information, and enter your deposit amount.

Placing Bets

You should have funds available to you as soon as you hit confirm on your deposit. After that, the only thing left to do is to start betting. Browse the markets for a wager you like, select it, enter your bet amount on your betslip, and place your first wager!

Popular NFL Bet Types

Before you start betting on the NFL, you should understand the most popular types of NFL bets. After all, you need to know what you’re betting on and what needs to happen for you to win your wager. Each of these types of bets will be available at all the best Canadian betting sites, but some sportsbooks will have more diverse markets than others.

Moneyline

Moneyline betting is wagering on which team will win outright in a game. The margin of victory or score doesn't matter. As long as you predict the correct winner, you will win your wager. This simplicity makes moneyline bets popular with new bettors, but they don’t always offer great value.

Totals (Over/Under)

A totals bet is a wager on the total amount of combined points scored by both teams. They are usually called over/under bets because NFL betting sites set a line based on how many points they predict will be scored in a game. You bet on whether the combined score will be over or under that line.

So if the line is 45.5 points and you think it will be a low-scoring game, you would bet on the under. If you think the total will be higher than that, you would bet on OVER 45.5 points.

Point Spread

Sportsbooks set a spread for every game. This is basically a predicted margin of victory. When you place a points spread wager, you are betting against the spread. In other words, you’re betting on the margin of victory or the points handicap.

Let’s say the Buffalo Bills are 4.5-point favourites against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you bet on Buffalo (-4.5), they would have to win by a margin of five points or more. A bet on Kansas City would pay out if the Chiefs won or lost by fewer than four points.

Parlays

Parlays are single wagers made up of multiple bets. For example, if you bet on both the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles to win. These are individual moneyline bets, but you can combine them into a parlay for a bigger potential payout. The catch is that both bets have to hit. If either the Lions or Eagles lose, you lose. It doesn’t matter what happened in the other game.

Same-game parlays are a subset of parlays. These wagers are obviously parlays with bets from the same game. For example, you could bet on Josh Allen to throw more than two touchdowns and for the Bills to win.

Props

A prop bet is any bet not related to the outcome of a game. The most common prop bets are based on player or team stats. For example, how many passing yards a quarterback will throw for or how many points a team will score in a game.

For big games, like the Super Bowl, you can also place novelty bets on things like the Super Bowl Coin Toss or who will be Super Bowl MVP. These bets are very popular with casual bettors, who just want to wager a few bucks for fun.

Live Bets

A live bet is any wager placed on a game after it’s started. Most NFL live betting markets are the same as the pre-match ones. You can place live moneyline bets, over/under wagers, or bet against the spread. Most sites also have unique live betting markets too, such as which team will score next or whether either team will score at all in a specific quarter.

Live betting odds are set automatically by algorithms. Those odds don’t always line up with what’s actually happening, so you can find a lot of value in live bets. That said, don’t let the emotion of the game cloud your judgement.

Futures/Outrights

Want to bet on who will win the Super Bowl? That would be a futures bet. These are wagers on any outcome larger than a single event. Since the Super Bowl is the outcome of the entire season, it is a futures bet until we actually know which teams will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Other popular NFL futures bets include how many wins a team will have in a season, division winners, and AFC/NFC champions. You can also bet on individuals, such as which player will lead the league in touchdowns or who will win the NFL MVP award.

NFL Live Betting

NFL live betting allows you to wager on the action as it’s happening. All the top sportsbooks have live markets, with real-time stats, interactive graphics, and instantaneously changing odds based on what’s happening on the field.

Canadians are also very lucky to be able to watch NFL games live through their sportsbook accounts. BET99, bet365, and BetVictor all have NFL live streaming available to their users.

Tips and Strategies

There’s no guaranteed way to win money betting on the NFL. With that being said, there are some things that you can do to minimise your losses and make your money last longer. Everyone has different NFL betting strategies for accomplishing these things. Here’s what our experts recommend.

Analyse Matchups

Football is a game of individual battles all the way down from the head coaches to the special teamers. A dominant team can be completely outclassed if there are bad matchups in key positions, like wide receiver versus cornerbacks or offensive lines versus defensive ones.

Compare Odds

All NFL betting sites have different odds. This means some will pay out more for certain bets and others will pay out less. To get the biggest return possible on your NFL wagers, you should have multiple sportsbook accounts and shop around for the best odds before placing your bets.

Consider Additional Factors (Injuries, Weather, etc.)

Fine margins can make all the difference when you’re betting on football. You should try to consider as many factors as possible. Injuries are the biggest thing to look out for, but don’t overlook things like the weather or field conditions. Windy and snowy games are more likely to be low-scoring, while domed stadiums are better for quarterbacks.

Don’t Always Back the Favourite

Generally speaking, the favourites are the safer option compared to the underdogs — that’s why they’re favourites. On the other hand, backing the favourite isn’t always worth the potential payout. For example, betting $100 on a wager with -1000 odds would payout just $10 in profit. It would be nice to win that bet, but it’s not worth the risk.

Bet Smart Parlays

Parlays are attractive because they offer the potential of big payouts. You need to keep in mind that parlays offer those big payouts because they are unlikely to actually hit. Remembering this will help you avoid losing money on dumb NFL bets.

Notable NFL Events to Bet On

The NFL season has 272 regular season games and 13 playoff matchups. Every game matters, but some are more important than others. Here are the biggest games of the season and events that NFL bettors look forward to every year.

Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the biggest annual event for sports bettors in Canada. Some people only bet once a year, and that bet is placed on the Super Bowl. It’s really hard to overstate just how popular the Big Game is every year.

Sports betting sites go all out every year to celebrate the occasion. You’ll find almost endless promos, sportsbook offers, and betting markets you didn’t even know existed. A lot of these markets aren’t even based on the game. For example, you can bet on how long the national anthem will be or whether a specific song will be sung during the half-time show.

AFC and NFC Championship Games

While they don’t have the glamour of the Big Game, the AFC and NFC Championship games decide which teams will play in the Bowl. This makes them must-watch events for NFL fans and sports bettors every year.

The AFC Championship game is especially popular in Canada because of the Buffalo Bills. They are the most popular team in Canada and regularly appear in the championship game. The Bills have played in seven AFC Championships. Unfortunately for Buffalo fans, they haven’t advanced to the Super Bowl since 1993.

NFL on Thanksgiving Day

Professional football has been a staple of American Thanksgiving since the 1920s. It exploded in popularity in the 1950s with the Lions-Packers rivalry and the growth of televised games. Since then, American Thanksgiving Day has been the biggest day in the NFL regular season, with marquee rivalry games all throughout the day from morning til night.

Bettors also love the NFL on Thanksgiving Day. Sportsbooks usually offer special Thanksgiving promos and bets based on the holiday tradition, such as which player will win the Madden Thanksgiving MVP Award (a.k.a., the Turkey Leg Award).

NFL Draft

The draft is where we find out where the top talents of college football will start their professional careers, and you can bet on it in Canada. Markets vary from sportsbook to sportsbook, but most sites allow you to bet on who will be the No. 1 overall pick. Many also offer bets on whether certain players will be picked in the first round or even if they will be selected at all.

If you’re a college football fan or someone who likes to get into the nitty gritty of squad planning, this market is a unique opportunity to put your knowledge to the test and potentially win real money doing it.

NFL Betting Summary

Canada is a great place to be if you like to bet on the NFL. There tons of high-quality NFL betting sites to choose from with generous bonuses, deep football betting markets, NFL live streaming, and other features built for football fans. Before you start betting, make sure to do your research and pick the best sportsbook for you. Always make informed bets and gamble responsibly.

FAQ

What is the best NFL betting site in Canada?

bet365 is our top-rated NFL sports betting site, but there is no shortage of solid options in Canada for football fans. We also like Sports Interaction, BET99, ToonieBet, BetVictor, and 1xBet. Each of these sites have deep NFL betting markets and competitive odds, but bet365 narrowly edges them out.

What is the best betting site for football?

Our experts rate bet365 as the best site for betting on football in Canada. However, the best site for you might be different. You should consider your own budget, favourite markets, and other priorities. Then, pick the site that best meets your preferences.

Who bet $2 million on the Super Bowl?

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale bet $2 million (at least) on the Super Bowl almost every year. He bet $2 million exactly on New England in 2022. The Texas-based businessman uses his big bets to promote his furniture store Gallery Furniture. Mattress Mack also places multi-million-dollar wagers on baseball, college football, and other sports.

Can you legally bet on the NFL online?

Yes. Sports betting is legal in Canada. Parliament legalised online and in-person sports betting in 2021. Each province is responsible for regulating the day-to-day operation of sportsbooks. Online sports betting is legal in every province and territory.

Which betting site has the best NFL odds?

bet365 and Sports Interaction generally have the best NFL odds in Canada. That said, it’s best to shop around for odds before you place your wagers. If you have time, consider comparing odds at top sites once you find a bet you like. This can make a massive difference to your bankroll in the long run.