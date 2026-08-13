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USL Championship

USL Championship Overview

Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026

Chicharito completes shock USA transfer

Mexico's all-time top scorer Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has completed a surprise move to USL Championship expansion side Atletico Dallas. The 38-year-old former Manchester United striker, who last played competitive football for boyhood club Chivas in November 2025, has agreed to lead the ambitious Texas franchise ahead of their 2027 inaugural season.

TransfersJ. Hernandez
Cristo Fernandez

Ted Lasso star makes his professional football return

Actor Cristo Fernandez, famous for playing the ever-joyful Dani Rojas in the hit television series Ted Lasso, has traded AFC Richmond for a real-life professional contract with El Paso Locomotive FC. Now back on the football pitch, Fernandez has promised fans that if he manages to score, he will recreate his iconic character's signature goal celebration in reality.

El Paso Locomotive FC
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USL Championship, fixtures & results

Tuesday, September 22
Birmingham Legion FC badge
Birmingham Legion FC
BHM
4
Brooklyn badge
Brooklyn
BRO
0
FT
Thursday, September 24
Hartford Athletic badge
Hartford Athletic
HFD
2
Louisville City FC badge
Louisville City FC
LOU
2
FT
Sporting JAX badge
Sporting JAX
SPJ
1
Loudoun United FC badge
Loudoun United FC
LDN
4
86'
El Paso Locomotive FC badge
El Paso Locomotive FC
ELP
0
FC Tulsa badge
FC Tulsa
TUL
1
15'
Friday, September 25
Indy Eleven badge
Indy Eleven
IND
Miami FC badge
Miami FC
MIA
Detroit City FC badge
Detroit City FC
DET
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC badge
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
COL
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Standings

Eastern

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Tampa Bay Rowdies crestTampa Bay Rowdies25156445232251
W
L
W
D
L
2Charleston Battery crestCharleston Battery25134850311943
W
D
L
W
W
3Detroit City FC crestDetroit City FC24117629191040
W
L
D
D
W
4Hartford Athletic crestHartford Athletic2691252926339
D
D
W
W
D
5Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC crestPittsburgh Riverhounds SC26115102826238
L
W
D
D
L
Last updated 6 minutes ago

Western

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1El Paso Locomotive FC crestEl Paso Locomotive FC
0 - 1
26144844321246
L
W
W
W
W
2New Mexico United crestNew Mexico United24127537271043
D
D
D
W
L
3FC Tulsa crestFC Tulsa
1 - 0
2511773023740
W
D
L
D
W
4Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC crestColorado Springs Switchbacks FC2511594037338
D
W
W
W
L
5Lexington SC crestLexington SC251141043301337
W
W
L
L
L
Last updated 6 minutes ago
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Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
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