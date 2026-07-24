Kylian Mbappe at Arsenal? ‘Best platform’ transfer claim from former France international as future Premier League move is discussed

Real have gone two seasons without lifting the most prestigious of trophies, much to the frustration of fearsome frontman Mbappe. He has been doing his bit for the collective cause, with 86 goals being recorded across 103 appearances in all competitions.

The jet-heeled Frenchman has also become his country’s all-time leading scorer and the most prolific marksman to ever grace the World Cup finals. Exploits of the record-setting variety have become par for the course.

There is, however, no avoiding the discussion regarding tangible success. Mbappe continues to thrive as an individual, but collective accolades are what separate the best from the rest.

If Mbappe is to become a Ballon d’Or contender, having been billed as such since bursting onto the scene as a precociously-gifted teenager, then he will need to get his hands on La Liga and Champions League crowns.

He has been left watching on as former employers Paris Saint-Germain have conquered the continent in back-to-back campaigns. Scratching that European itch remains a top priority for the now 27-year-old forward.