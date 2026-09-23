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NWSL

NWSL Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL
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NWSL, fixtures & results

Saturday, September 19
Utah Royals badge
Utah Royals
UTA
0
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
3
FT
Thursday, September 24
Racing Louisville badge
Racing Louisville
RLO
0
San Diego Wave FC badge
San Diego Wave FC
SDW
2
FT
Gotham FC badge
Gotham FC
GOT
2
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
0
52'
Seattle Reign FC badge
Seattle Reign FC
OLR
1
Boston Legacy FC badge
Boston Legacy FC
BOL
0
42'
Friday, September 25
Kansas City Current badge
Kansas City Current
KAN
Denver Summit FC badge
Denver Summit FC
DNS
Washington Spirit badge
Washington Spirit
WAS
Angel City FC badge
Angel City FC
ANG
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Standings

Live
PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Gotham FC crestGotham FC
2 - 0
26166433191454
W
W
W
L
D
2San Diego Wave FC crestSan Diego Wave FC26153838271148
W
W
W
L
W
3Washington Spirit crestWashington Spirit25144736231346
W
L
W
W
L
4Utah Royals crestUtah Royals2513394133842
L
W
L
W
L
5Portland Thorns crestPortland Thorns2512674234842
W
D
L
D
W
Last updated 2 minutes ago
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Betting spotlight

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