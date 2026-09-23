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NWSL
NWSL Overview
NWSL, fixtures & results
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Saturday, September 19
Thursday, September 24
Friday, September 25
Standings
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Live
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Gotham FC
2 - 0
|26
|16
|6
|4
|33
|19
|14
|54
|2
|San Diego Wave FC
|26
|15
|3
|8
|38
|27
|11
|48
|3
|Washington Spirit
|25
|14
|4
|7
|36
|23
|13
|46
|4
|Utah Royals
|25
|13
|3
|9
|41
|33
|8
|42
|5
|Portland Thorns
|25
|12
|6
|7
|42
|34
|8
|42
Last updated 2 minutes ago