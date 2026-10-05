Joao Cancelo hails 'instinct' behind stunning goal in Portugal victory against Norway

Despite his decisive contribution in front of goal, the full-back picked up a booking that triggered an automatic one-match ban, ruling him out of Portugal's clash against Denmark in November.

Conscious that walking a disciplinary tightrope had curbed his effectiveness, Cancelo accepted his withdrawal just past the hour mark: "It affected me, and my substitution was partly because of that. I understood the manager's decision to make the substitution.

"The most important thing about my goal was helping the team score after we conceded against Norway. That was the most important thing at that moment."