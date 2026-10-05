Barcelona vs Getafe LaLiga preview: Everything you need to know

Barcelona vs Getafe: Match details

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona and Getafe CF will kick-off on 10 October 2026 at 16:30 GMT (12:30 PM EST / 17:30 BST / 18:30 SAST).

Leaders host resilient Azulones

FC Barcelona return to Spotify Camp Nou to host Getafe CF for Matchweek 8 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season. Riding a flawless domestic record into the October international break, Barça aim to leverage home advantage to keep their winning streak intact at the top of the table. For Getafe, taking the trip to Catalonia following a needed home victory before the break presents a massive test of their defensive setup against the league's highest-scoring attack.

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Blaugrana's triumph in Seville keeps streak alive

FC Barcelona enter Saturday's encounter in brilliant form after securing a 3–1 away victory over Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán on Matchday 7 (September 19). The win followed a dominant 7–2 home triumph against Racing de Santander and a 5–1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord. Having collected a maximum 21 points from their opening seven LaLiga fixtures, Hansi Flick's squad enter the weekend with supreme confidence.

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Getafe's pre-break spark: Azón goal sinks Málaga

Getafe travel to Barcelona encouraged after snapping a winless run with a 1–0 home victory over Málaga CF on Matchday 7 (September 20). Forward Iván Azón struck late in the 85th minute to secure all three points at the Estadio Coliseum. The result helped José Bordalás' side climb into mid-table stability after suffering narrow defeats to Real Betis (1–0) and Osasuna (1–0) earlier in September.

Camp Nou showdown

Tactically, encounters between these two sides feature contrasting styles: Barcelona's high-pressing, fluid possession versus Getafe's disciplined, physical defensive block. Barça will count on creative maestros Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Raphinha to break through Getafe's low block and supply Robert Lewandowski. Meanwhile, Getafe will rely on central stability from Nemanja Gudelj and Djene Dakonam while aiming to spring Enes Ünal and Iván Azón on swift counter-attacks. With vital points at stake, Saturday's clash promises compelling LaLiga action.

Team news & squads

Barcelona are without several players ahead of this fixture. Roony Bardghji, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jesse Bisiwu, and Eric Garcia are all listed as injured. Raphinha is also named among the absentees, though he underwent medical assessments following an injury scare during the international break and has been cleared of serious thigh damage, meaning his status may be updated closer to kick-off. No suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Getafe are missing Christantus Uche, Juanmi, Kiko, and Abdelkabir Abqar through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the away side, and updates to either squad will be added as they become available.

Form

Barcelona have won all five of their last matches, recording victories in four LaLiga games and one Champions League fixture. They beat Sevilla 1-3 in their most recent outing and earlier put seven past Racing Santander in a 7-2 win. Across the five matches, they have scored 20 goals and conceded seven, reflecting a side in dominant attacking form.

Getafe's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a narrow 1-0 win over Malaga, though they lost to both Real Betis and Osasuna by the same scoreline. They drew 1-1 against both Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo, scoring five goals and conceding four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-2 win for Barcelona away at Getafe in April 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Barcelona have won four and drawn one, with Getafe yet to claim a victory in that run. Barcelona have scored 11 goals in those five matches and conceded just two.