The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.