AFLOSPORT
Gabriel Jesus compares Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to Neymar and backs teen for Ballon d'Or glory
Yamal earns high profile backing
New Barcelona signing Jesus believes Yamal shares key attributes with Neymar while tipping the teenager to claim this year's Ballon d'Or. That endorsement aligns with a concerted campaign mounted by the Catalan club alongside several prominent football figures in support of the young winger. Yamal has previously acknowledged that Neymar was his childhood idol and played a significant part in his development.
- Getty Images Sport
Jesus draws striking Neymar comparison
Jesus highlighted Yamal's technical qualities when reflecting on the most gifted players he has shared a pitch with. Speaking to news agency EFE, the Brazilian forward noted: "Neymar is the most virtuoso footballer I've ever played with; he could do everything with both feet. For me, he's untouchable; nobody can compare to him. But it's true that Lamine has some of his qualities, like his dribbling and personality. He's still very young, but he does things like a mature player, as if he were 30 years old. He's a genius who improves every year, who becomes more and more of a genius."
Brazilian striker endorses London triumph
Looking beyond stylistic comparisons, Jesus threw his full weight behind the teenager to claim the prestigious prize in London. Expanding on his thoughts to EFE, the forward added: "I don't like to talk about the Ballon d'Or because I don't know if they reward a player's talent, their performance, or titles, but Lamine is the player I've enjoyed watching the most for years, and this year he's won almost everything. For me, he's the favourite."
- AFP
Catalan leaders prepare Getafe test
Yamal now turns his attention back to domestic duties, having registered seven goals and four assists in seven league appearances this term. Hansi Flick's side will look to protect their flawless record when they host Getafe at Camp Nou this weekend, sitting clear at the summit with 21 points. The winger's ruthless form, which also yielded a goal and two assists in the 5-1 Champions League rout of Feyenoord, will once again spearhead Barcelona's attack.
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