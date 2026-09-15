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'He is the best in the world' - Jorge Mendes backs Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to beat Kylian Mbappe to 2026 Ballon d'Or
Agent makes bold claim
The debate surrounding the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner has intensified after Mendes publicly threw his full support behind his star client. That declaration came shortly after the Portuguese representative concluded a two-hour dinner with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. Speaking to journalists waiting outside the restaurant, Mendes voiced his absolute conviction that the teenage winger deserves to claim football's premier individual accolade.
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Mendes backs teenage client
Before getting into his car, the renowned representative repeatedly stressed his position to the assembled media. Mendes, as quoted by A Bola, stated emphatically: "The Ballon d'Or is for Lamine Yamal, without a doubt. The Ballon d'Or is for Lamine Yamal, he's the one who deserves it most. He is the best in the world, by a wide margin, and you know it."
Yamal had previously voiced similar self-belief during an interview with Universo Valdano, saying: "Who would I give it to? The best player in the world. Honestly, as far as the best player in the world is concerned, maybe there are two of us, me and Mbappe. And I think I would deserve it this year because of what I've achieved."
The La Masia graduate added: "Yes, for me it's very clear, and everyone who watches the matches knows that."
Historic season bolsters credentials
Backing from Mendes reinforces the 19-year-old's compelling case following a remarkably successful campaign for both club and country. Beyond helping Spain secure 2026 World Cup glory, the winger played an instrumental role as the Blaugrana lifted the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup, registering a standout return of 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions last season. This combination of major collective silverware and exceptional individual output places him firmly at the forefront of the race for the ultimate prize.
- NurPhoto
London gala crowns victor
The 2026 Ballon d'Or winner will be officially crowned during a glittering ceremony staged in London on October 26. This prestigious 70th edition marks a historic milestone as the gala is hosted outside Paris for the first time. Until that decisive night arrives, Yamal's form across domestic and continental fronts will remain under intense scrutiny as his high-profile duel with Mbappe unfolds.
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