Barcelona have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, the Catalan club confirmed on Tuesday during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona said in an official statement: "Arsenal and Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus to the Catalan side, with the Brazilian striker signing a three-year contract with Barcelona."

It added: "Gabriel Jesus was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on 3 April 1997, and began his football career in his hometown with Anhanguera. He then moved to the youth ranks of Palmeiras of Sao Paulo, one of the country's biggest clubs. He played his first matches with the team in March 2015, and won the Copa do Brasil with them in 2015 and the league in 2016, as well as being named the best player in the Brazilian league in 2016."



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The statement continued: "The outstanding performances Jesus delivered in Brazil earned the player the chance to move to Europe, and in the summer of 2016 he signed for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola."

It went on: "Jesus played a total of 236 matches with the team, during which he scored 95 goals and provided 45 assists. During his time with Manchester City, he won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup once, four League Cup titles, and the Community Shield twice, in 2018 and 2019."

Jesus joined Arsenal in July 2022, going on to make 123 appearances for the Gunners. He scored 32 goals and set up 22 more.

Disaster struck in January 2025. An anterior cruciate ligament injury kept him off the pitch until December. He then played his part in Arsenal's Premier League triumph in the 2025-2026 season, scoring three goals in 14 matches.



