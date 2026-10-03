'The GREATEST icon' - Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's shock Portugal walkout

The Portuguese national team has been plunged into a state of uncertainty following the dramatic departure of their long-time captain and talisman, Ronaldo. The 41-year-old forward shocked the footballing world by walking out on the squad last week, leaving many to wonder if his legendary tenure with the Selecao has reached a bitter conclusion.

Fernandes revealed that he has maintained direct communication with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, attempting to reassure him of his standing in the history of Portuguese football. In a powerful statement, Fernandes said: "I spoke with Cristiano and told him that he is and will always remain the GREATEST icon of our national team and our country. Our national team is united, not divided. Matters must be resolved internally and conclude well for both parties."