Betrayed Cristiano Ronaldo endorses brutal criticism of Portugal team-mates as Jorge Jesus dodges questions over fallout

Ronaldo has significantly escalated his dispute with Portugal after abruptly storming out of the national team camp. The fallout was sparked when Jesus left the forward as an unused substitute during their 2-1 victory over Norway last Sunday.

Adding fuel to the fire, a report by the Daily Mail highlighted that Ronaldo actively engaged with an Instagram video showing former Brazil international Felipe Melo fiercely scolding the Portugal squad. The outspoken ex-Juventus midfielder claimed: "I see a grotesque difference in the players’ treatment with Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to Argentina players with (Lionel) Messi. I see much more respect from the opponents who play against Cristiano Ronaldo, I think that’s wrong. No one reaches the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s unacceptable. You can’t let the best player in history leave like that, as if nothing had happened. You can’t."