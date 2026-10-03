AFP
Betrayed Cristiano Ronaldo endorses brutal criticism of Portugal team-mates as Jorge Jesus dodges questions over fallout
Fallout intensifies after substitution dispute
Ronaldo has significantly escalated his dispute with Portugal after abruptly storming out of the national team camp. The fallout was sparked when Jesus left the forward as an unused substitute during their 2-1 victory over Norway last Sunday.
Adding fuel to the fire, a report by the Daily Mail highlighted that Ronaldo actively engaged with an Instagram video showing former Brazil international Felipe Melo fiercely scolding the Portugal squad. The outspoken ex-Juventus midfielder claimed: "I see a grotesque difference in the players’ treatment with Cristiano Ronaldo in relation to Argentina players with (Lionel) Messi. I see much more respect from the opponents who play against Cristiano Ronaldo, I think that’s wrong. No one reaches the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s unacceptable. You can’t let the best player in history leave like that, as if nothing had happened. You can’t."
Jesus responds ahead of Norway rematch
Even though the national team secured a 4-2 victory over Denmark on the pitch on Thursday, the Ronaldo crisis remains the dominating talking point. When questioned about the forward during his press conference today, Saturday, October 3, ahead of tomorrow's clash with Norway, Jesus directly addressed the situation. "I can't ignore Cristiano Ronaldo topic," Jesus said. "Cris is a symbol of the Portuguese national team. He is a symbol of Portugal. Let that be absolutely clear. After the game, answering the question, there will be plenty of time to talk about that."
Allegations of betrayal and looming suspension
The underlying conflict apparently stems from unfulfilled promises, which could now result in severe consequences. Speaking on El Chiringuito, Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre claimed that Jesus privately apologised to Ronaldo for making him warm up for 30 minutes without bringing him on, promising to publicly admit his tactical mistake. However, the manager failed to do so in his subsequent press conference, leaving Ronaldo feeling completely betrayed. Consequently, he faces a massive potential ban. The disciplinary code states that any player who unjustifiably abandons national team activities will be sanctioned with a suspension of one to six months.
- Getty Images
What comes next?
Ronaldo could now face a lengthy ban from international football, potentially spelling the end of his Portugal career. With Prime Minister Luis Montenegro already intervening to discuss the national crisis, the situation remains highly volatile. Fans and pundits will now wait for Ronaldo to publicly reveal the detailed reasons behind his controversial departure, as he recently promised.
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