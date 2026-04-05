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Mohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism journey in 2011, specializing in investigative reporting. This allowed me to explore various fields in depth and develop strong analytical skills, until I decided to focus on my first passion: football. I moved on to cover the Egyptian national team across all age groups, global football, and other sports such as swimming, shooting, and squash.

My passion for football began on the field, playing in youth teams for several Egyptian clubs. From there, I dedicated myself to following global football, starting with the 1998 World Cup, as well as domestic football in Egypt. I didn’t just follow it on screens—I have consistently attended matches of my favorite team, Zamalek, the most decorated club in the 20th century, from the stands.

I don’t have a favorite European team, although I lean toward AC Milan due to my admiration for stars like George Weah, Maldini, Gattuso, Kaká, Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Seedorf. This has made watching historic El Clásico matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, while keeping me neutral in debates about them.

Still, my best football moments remain Zamalek’s victory over Ismaily and Al Ahly’s defeat to Enppi, marked by Sid Abdel-Naim’s header that secured the epic 2002–2003 league title for Zamalek, as well as AC Milan’s sweet revenge over Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final with Inzaghi’s historic brace.

I’ve been fortunate to work for two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.COM, which gave me extensive knowledge of both Arab and global football. I was honored to join the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2022, and I specialize in writing SEO-driven sports content for Kooora.

My all-time favorite lineup includes: Buffon in goal; defenders Cafu, Maldini, Beckenbauer, Roberto Carlos; midfielders Zidane, Iniesta, Lionel Messi; and forwards Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Maradona.

Throughout my career, I have published thousands of reports, investigations, and feature stories on Kooora and GOAL. Some of the highlights include:

“What do you think of falafel now, Aboutrika? Arnie Slot smashes ‘Lobster Club’ and plans to erase Manchester City!”

“Retired from tennis, but his love for Real Madrid is endless… Nadal, who voluntarily removed his Barcelona shirt and created half of Georgina’s fortune!”

“Thanks to the naïve Ceferin… the ambitions of the biggest enemy of the Roshn League give Saudi Arabia a sweeping victory for free!”

Articles by Mohamed Saeed
  3. Jannik SinnerGetty Images
    ItalyWorld Cup

    Sinner would trade title for Italy World Cup spot

    Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner has admitted he would be willing to sacrifice one of his prestigious titles if it meant seeing the Italian national team back at the World Cup. The Azzurri’s footballing crisis reached a new low this week as they failed to qualify for a third consecutive tournament, leaving fans and sporting icons across the country in a state of shock.

  6. Slot-SalahGetty/GOAL
    M. SalahA. Slot

    ‘Pushed the man away’ - Slot blamed for Salah’s Liverpool exit

    Mohamed Salah’s decision to call time on his glittering Liverpool career has sent shockwaves through Anfield, but sensational new claims suggest the Egyptian was forced out by Arne Slot. As the legendary forward prepares for his final months on Merseyside, a close confidant has pointed the finger directly at the Dutch manager for fracturing the relationship beyond repair.

  1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty
    J. BellinghamReal Madrid

    Bellingham to be benched for Madrid vs Bayern

    Real Madrid are sweating over the fitness of Jude Bellingham ahead of their crucial Champions League quarter-final first leg against Bayern Munich. The England international is reportedly set to start on the bench at Santiago Bernabeu as he continues to struggle with match rhythm following his recent injury layoffs.

  3. Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images Sport
    I. KonateLiverpool

    Real Madrid inform Liverpool of Konate transfer plan

    Liverpool are facing a defining month in their bid to keep Ibrahima Konate having been informed that Real Madrid are not currently planning on offering a deal to the out-of-contract defender. The France international is approaching the final stages of his current deal, sparking a high-stakes standoff between the player's camp and the Reds' hierarchy.

  6. Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals Second LegGetty Images Sport
    K. McCabeArsenal Women

    McCabe 'apologetic' over Thompson hair-pull

    Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has confirmed she held private talks with Katie McCabe following the defender's controversial altercation with Chelsea winger Alyssa Thompson. The incident, which occurred during the Gunners' Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, saw the Ireland international escape punishment from the referee and VAR.

  10. FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-HUDDERSFIELDAFP
    TottenhamR. De Zerbi

    Pochettino favourite backs De Zerbi to save Spurs

    Former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has fired a message of support to his former club in their battle against Premier League relegation. The Kenyan, who became a cult hero in north London under Mauricio Pochettino, retired on Friday and is now turning his attention to coaching as he backs new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi to navigate the club out of its current crisis.

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