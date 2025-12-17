Aoi fujimiya

Writer

Bio:

Joined GOAL as an SEO writer in 2025. Covers football as well as gadget and home appliance reviews and comparison articles. With a strong focus on organizing information users truly want to know, delivers practical football-related content ranging from broadcast and streaming details to ticket guides and major sales information, always with everyday relevance in mind.

My Football Story:

Grew up watching the J.League and has been a lifelong supporter of RB Omiya Ardija. Since junior high school, has attended matches almost every week, making football a natural part of daily life. Beyond results, the atmosphere of the stadium, the pre-match anticipation, and the close connection between club and local community form the foundation of this football perspective.

Areas of Expertise:

・How to watch football and live sports (TV / streaming / apps)

・Match and event ticket guides

・Football kits and merchandise information

・EC site sales and campaign coverage related to sports and entertainment

Favourite Footballing Memory:

Regularly attending matches at the stadium from a young age and experiencing the unique sense of unity between the club and the local community, which shaped a lifelong attachment to football beyond wins and losses.