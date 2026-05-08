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Copa Libertadores

Copa Libertadores - Generale

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Copa Libertadores, calendario e risultati

martedì 15 settembre
LDU de Quito badge
LDU de Quito
UNI
3
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
2
FIN
tot 3 - 3
rig 3 - 4
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
0
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
1
FIN
tot 1 - 2
mercoledì 16 settembre
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
1
Independiente del Valle badge
Independiente del Valle
INV
1
FIN
tot 3 - 1
martedì 13 ottobre
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
mercoledì 14 ottobre
Estudiantes badge
Estudiantes
EST
Flamengo badge
Flamengo
FLA
martedì 20 ottobre
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
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Classifiche

Pos SquadraGVPSGFGS+/-Pt.Forma
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
V
2Bayern Monaco crestBayern Monaco11005053
V
3Barcellona crestBarcellona11005143
V
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
V
5Como crestComo11004133
V
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