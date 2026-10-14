USA Overview

When do the USWNT play?

The US Women's team play across the year, with various breaks in the domestic soccer calendar. This combines friendlies, qualification games and major tournaments, which are held every two and four years.

Which major tournaments do the USWNT play in?

The two biggest tournaments the USWNT plays in are the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games. Both are held in real prestige in the women's game, while the CONCACAF Women's Championship is the main continental tournament the side plays in.

Has the USWNT won any major trophies?

The USWNT has long been one of the best teams in the world and often goes into competitions as the favorites. They've won the World Cup a total of four times, as well as picking up five Olympic Gold Medals. The team has also won the CONCACAF Women's Championship a staggering nine times.

Who are the most capped USWNT players?

There's an actual hall of fame regarding the USWNT, with many players having represented their country hundreds of times. Kristine Lilly is the most capped player, with a staggering 354 appearances to her name. Christine Sinclair is at second with 311. Two other players have picked up over 300 caps, Carli Lloyd (316) and Christie Pearce (311).

What are USWNT fans called?