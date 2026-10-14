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USA

USA Overview

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October 2026
Friendlies
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USA
USA
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Friendlies
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USA
USA
2
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Spain
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Standings

Premier Lig crestPremier Lig

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
8Hull City crestHull City62318629
D
L
D
D
W
9Liverpool crestLiverpool62317709
L
W
D
W
D
10Ipswich Town crestIpswich Town6303912-39
W
L
W
L
L
11Newcastle United crestNewcastle United62221013-38
L
W
L
D
W
12Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace6213912-37
W
D
L
W
L
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Galatasaray vs Barcelona Predictions, Lineups, Odds & Tips
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Frequently asked questions

The US Women's team play across the year, with various breaks in the domestic soccer calendar. This combines friendlies, qualification games and major tournaments, which are held every two and four years.

The two biggest tournaments the USWNT plays in are the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games. Both are held in real prestige in the women's game, while the CONCACAF Women's Championship is the main continental tournament the side plays in.

The USWNT has long been one of the best teams in the world and often goes into competitions as the favorites. They've won the World Cup a total of four times, as well as picking up five Olympic Gold Medals. The team has also won the CONCACAF Women's Championship a staggering nine times.

There's an actual hall of fame regarding the USWNT, with many players having represented their country hundreds of times. Kristine Lilly is the most capped player, with a staggering 354 appearances to her name. Christine Sinclair is at second with 311. Two other players have picked up over 300 caps, Carli Lloyd (316) and Christie Pearce (311).

The fanbase for the USWNT are known as the American Outlaws (AO for short). They are the unofficial supporters group for both the women's and men's national teams.