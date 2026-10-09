Serbia Overview

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Serbia

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FBL-NATIONS-NIR-HUN

Kerkez responds to 'enemy of Ukraine' database listing

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez has been forced to address a bizarre and escalating political controversy after being named on a database of 'enemies of Ukraine'. The Hungary international, along with his father, was included on the list following a heated on-pitch exchange during a recent Nations League fixture.

M. KerkezHungary
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October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
3
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
3
FT
agg 2 - 6
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Standings

Prva Liga crestPrva Liga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6NK Celje crestNK Celje104331211115
W
D
L
L
W
7Aluminij crestAluminij113441612413
L
D
W
D
L
8Nk Brinje Grosuplje crestNk Brinje Grosuplje113261520-511
L
W
L
L
W
9Mura crestMura112451324-1110
D
D
L
D
L
10Radomlje crestRadomlje101361221-96
D
L
L
L
D
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