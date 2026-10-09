Serbia Overview

Liverpool defender Milos Kerkez has been forced to address a bizarre and escalating political controversy after being named on a database of 'enemies of Ukraine'. The Hungary international, along with his father, was included on the list following a heated on-pitch exchange during a recent Nations League fixture.
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