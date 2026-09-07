Everton Women Overview

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Standings
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WSL
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|3
|London City Lionesses
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|5
|10
|12
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur Women
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|8
|8
|10
|5
|Everton Women
|5
|3
|0
|2
|4
|4
|0
|9
|6
|Liverpool FC Women
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|7
|7
|Manchester United Women
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|7