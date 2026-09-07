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Everton Women

Everton Women Overview

Crystal Palace FC v Everton - Barclays Women's Super League 2026/27

Palace face WSL probe over sub breach

Crystal Palace have found themselves at the centre of a disciplinary storm following their recent Women's Super League victory over Everton. Despite securing a hard-fought win on the pitch, the Eagles are now facing a formal investigation that could see their hard-earned points stripped away.

Crystal Palace FC WomenWSL
Arsenal v Everton - Barclays Women's Super League

Blackstenius late show lifts Arsenal past Everton

Stina Blackstenius was the late hero as Arsenal secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Women's Super League. Scoring deep into stoppage time, the Swedish striker broke the deadlock to help the Gunners reach 48 points. They now leapfrog rivals Chelsea, who sit on 46 points, boosting their Champions League hopes behind title winners Manchester City heading into the final game of the season.

Arsenal WomenS. Blackstenius
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October 2026
WSL
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Everton Women
EVE
2
Birmingham City Women badge
Birmingham City Women
BIC
1
FT
WSL
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
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Everton Women
EVE
Paramount+
WSL Cup
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Everton Women
EVE
Newcastle United Women badge
Newcastle United Women
NUN
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3London City Lionesses crestLondon City Lionesses54011551012
W
W
W
L
W
4Tottenham Hotspur Women crestTottenham Hotspur Women5311168810
L
W
W
D
W
5Everton Women crestEverton Women53024409
W
L
W
W
L
6Liverpool FC Women crestLiverpool FC Women52129637
L
W
L
D
W
7Manchester United Women crestManchester United Women521259-47
W
W
D
L
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United - Pronóstico y Apuestas Champions League | 13/10/26
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