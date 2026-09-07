Everton Women Overview

Blackstenius late show lifts Arsenal past Everton

Stina Blackstenius was the late hero as Arsenal secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Women's Super League. Scoring deep into stoppage time, the Swedish striker broke the deadlock to help the Gunners reach 48 points. They now leapfrog rivals Chelsea, who sit on 46 points, boosting their Champions League hopes behind title winners Manchester City heading into the final game of the season.