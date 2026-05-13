WSL - WSL Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal Women and Everton Women will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 2:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal Women vs Everton Women are listed below. Fubo and ESPN Select are both carrying this WSL fixture, giving fans in the United States multiple ways to watch live.

If you are travelling and find your usual streaming service is geo-blocked, a VPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country and access the platform as normal.

Arsenal Women host Everton Women at Emirates Stadium in a Women's Super League fixture that carries plenty of emotional weight for the home side, even if the title race has already been settled.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Renee Slegers' side. Arsenal's defence of the WSL title is over, with Manchester City confirmed as champions after the Gunners dropped points against Brighton in midweek. Their Women's Champions League campaign ended in similar fashion, eliminated by Lyon in the semi-finals after a dramatic second-leg defeat.

Despite those setbacks, Arsenal remain in third place in the WSL table and will want to finish the season strongly in front of their home supporters. A win here keeps them in contention for a top-three finish and secures direct Champions League qualification for next season.

Everton arrive at the Emirates having struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Toffees sit eighth in the standings and have lost three of their last four WSL matches, making this a difficult trip to north London.

For Arsenal, players like Emily Fox and Frida Maanum will be eager to sign off the domestic campaign with a positive result after a bruising end to their European adventure. The squad has shown resilience throughout the season and the quality to hurt any side in this league on their day.

Everton will be no pushover, but the gap in form and league position makes this a stern test for the visitors. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL fixture live.

How to watch Arsenal Women vs Everton Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. The club has not released a projected XI, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Everton have similarly provided no confirmed team news at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and their expected lineup will be added as information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Arsenal head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win at Aston Villa in WSL action, with Emily Fox among those involved in a clean-sheet victory. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Brighton, a result that proved costly in the title race. Arsenal also recorded a 7-0 win over Leicester City during this run, scoring 14 goals across the five matches while conceding seven. Their only defeat came against Lyon in the Women's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Everton's recent form tells a different story. They have won just one of their last five matches, losing four, including defeats to Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Their sole win came away at Tottenham. Everton have scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded 11, and they have not kept a clean sheet in this run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in December 2025, when Arsenal won 3-1 at Everton in a WSL fixture. That result continued a pattern of Arsenal dominance in this matchup. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Arsenal have won three, with one draw and one defeat. The only match Everton avoided defeat in during this stretch was a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park in April 2024, while Arsenal's 2-1 home win in January 2024 rounds out the five encounters.

Standings

In the WSL table, Arsenal sit third while Everton are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal Women vs Everton Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: