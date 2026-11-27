Our betting expert expects another difficult evening for out-of-form Chelsea, with Liam Delap striking against his old team.

Best Predictions for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

First half - Tie @ +130 with BetMGM

Moneyline - Nottingham Forest @ +150 with BetMGM

Liam Delap to score anytime @ +138 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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A pragmatic opening half

The first halves of games at the City Ground this season have tended to be really tight. Despite their overall struggles, Forest are yet to concede before the interval in six home games across all competitions. Five of those games were goalless at the break.

Chelsea’s away matches have also started slowly. Including their EFL Cup trip to Liverpool, 67% of their road games this term have been all square at the interval. With both sides low on confidence, this contest could also take a while to ignite.

Neither club has a reputation for patience with managers. Both Glasner and Alonso will likely be feeling the pressure right now. This could affect how both managers approach this game, especially in the first half. A tie at halftime at above evens looks a great bet.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Bet 1: First half - Tie @ +130 with BetMGM

Forest to pile on the gloom for Alonso

In a season without European distractions, hopes were high that Chelsea could at least break into the top five. They’re by no means out of that race, but the Blues are already 12 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The worrying thing for Chelsea is that performance levels have at times been worse than results. Their underlying data is concerning. Alonso’s side ranks only 14th in the Premier League’s expected points table with 13.1 xPTS. They’ve allowed 17.8 xGA, which is the sixth-worst record in the division.

A deeper dive into Nottingham Forest paints a more positive picture. They are the biggest xPTS underperformers in the division, while they’ve netted just nine goals from 17.4 xG.

There is an obvious conversion issue, but Glasner has stamped his mark on the side. They look to offer value to beat an injury-ravaged Chelsea side missing Joao Pedro and Reece James.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Bet 2: Nottingham Forest Moneyline @ +150 with BetMGM

Delap to haunt his former employers

One man who won’t be lacking motivation on Friday night is Liam Delap. The striker endured a nightmare 2025-26 season at Chelsea, netting just once in 28 Premier League appearances. He is aiming to rebuild his career at the City Ground, following a £45m summer switch.

While Delap may not be back to his best, there have been some encouraging signs. The 23-year-old got on the scoresheet in each of Forest’s two wins so far this term. He bagged a brilliant brace in the 3-1 win over Manchester City three weeks ago.

Delap is averaging 2.8 shots per game in the English top flight this term. He should find gaps in a Chelsea defense that has conceded 1.82 goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season. Backing the Forest frontman to score anytime could be the smart move at an implied probability of around 42%.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Bet 3: Liam Delap to score anytime @ +138 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Chelsea Goalscorers prediction: Nottingham Forest: Liam Delap, Morgan Gibbs-White - Chelsea: Morgan Rogers

Nottingham Forest claimed an eye-catching 3-1 victory over Manchester City in their last outing at the City Ground. That result finally gave Oliver Glasner something to build on following his summer move to the East Midlands. However, the Tricky Trees remain just one place outside the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at Bournemouth last weekend.

Chelsea have been on a contrasting journey. They made a positive start to the season under their new boss, Xabi Alonso. That early hope has faded fast after a dire run of form.

The Blues have lost three of their past four Premier League games. A 4-1 home loss to Leeds last time out raised serious doubts about the direction they are heading in. It’s now another road game for the Blues who have struggled on the road all season.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo, Munoz, McAtee, Yates, Williams, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Delap

Chelsea expected lineup: Martinez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Chavarria, Lavia, Henderson, Neto, Palmer, Rogers, Emegha