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West Ham United Women

West Ham United Women Overview

Alessia Russo Arsenal Women 2025-26

Russo beats fellow England & Arsenal star to WSL accolade

Lionesses star Alessia Russo has been named the Women's Super League Player of the Month for March, after a rampant run that saw the striker bag four goals and one assist in just three outings for Arsenal. Russo had plenty of competition for the award, including from one England and Gunners team-mate as well as Golden Boot front-runner Khadija Shaw, but she managed to come out on top as Arsenal scooped up two of the league's three monthly accolades.

Arsenal WomenWSL
WSL Asian Cup AFCON GFX

RANKED: How the Asian Cup will effect WSL clubs

The Women's Asian Cup began on March 1, kickstarting a month that was set to see two of the major tournaments in the women's game take place, with the Africa Cup of Nations to follow on March 17. Incredibly, the latter was postponed just 12 days before it was due to start, but the impact the Asian Cup will have on the continuing club competitions will still be fascinating, as teams across the women's game say goodbye to some of their best players for a few weeks.

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October 2026
WSL
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
0
Chelsea FC Women badge
Chelsea FC Women
CHE
3
FT
WSL
Crystal Palace FC Women badge
Crystal Palace FC Women
CRY
West Ham United Women badge
West Ham United Women
WHU
Paramount+
WSL Cup
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West Ham United Women
WHU
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London City Lionesses
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Standings

WSL crestWSL

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Brighton & Hove Albion Women crestBrighton & Hove Albion Women51228715
W
L
D
D
L
10Arsenal Women crestArsenal Women512246-25
L
L
D
D
W
11West Ham United Women crestWest Ham United Women5104410-63
L
L
L
W
L
12Aston Villa Women crestAston Villa Women5032411-73
D
L
D
L
D
13Birmingham City Women crestBirmingham City Women5023712-52
L
D
L
D
L
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