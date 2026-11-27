The big story for this game is that Aaron Rodgers has been benched for Mason Rudolph by Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. Denver were already the favorites for this game, but let’s dive into the latest odds and our picks in the wake of this big news.

Broncos vs Steelers Predictions, Picks & Odds - 3:00pm ET - 11/27/2026

Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 Receiving Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

Jonah Coleman Under 76.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5

The spread for this game has jumped modestly from -2.5 to 3.5 at most Canadian sports betting sites following Aaron Rodgers’ benching. This shows that bettors already didn’t expect much from Pittsburgh, which is fair after their 19-16 defeat to the Eagles last week, but we think they have a shot of pulling an upset here.

If Denver had a better offense, we’d have more faith in them as favorites here, but they don’t. They are firmly in the middle of the pack for points scored per game (23.6) and have the fourth-worst attack in terms of yards per game, with just 284.7. They do have a 67.7% red zone conversion percentage, but they are in the bottom half for red zone attempts and Pittsburgh have a top-six red zone defense, allowing just 47.8% of attempts to be converted for touchdowns.

It’s definitely an against-the-grain pick after the news of Rodgers being benched, but we like the Steelers’ chances of covering the spread here.

Broncos vs Steelers Pick 1: Pittsburgh Steelers +3.5 @ -115 with BetMGM

Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 Receiving Yards

With Mason Rudolph under center, NFL fans are understandably expecting Steelers running back Jaylen Warren to have a big game on the ground. This could happen, but his line has been inflated by the Rodgers news, which has us leaning towards his receiving yards prop line instead.

Rudolph is a game manager and has been thrust into the starting lineup on short notice. He will be looking for short options and checkdowns against Denver on Friday, which bodes well for Warren.

The Broncos are also particularly vulnerable to a player like Warren. No team has allowed more receiving yards to running backs this season than Denver, who allow 49.4 yards on average to opposition RBs.

Broncos vs Steelers Pick 2: Jaylen Warren Over 15.5 Receiving Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

Jonah Coleman Under 76.5 Rushing Yards

After his 111-yard game against the Raiders, NFL fans are expecting another big game on Friday from Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman. His 76.5-yard over/under line has ticked up slightly throughout the week, even though he has only rushed for more than 77 yards once this season.

We’re not saying this line is all hype, but it’s definitely higher than it probably should be. The Steelers allow the fifth-fewest rushing yards to RBs this season, with just 71.4 yards, and Coleman might not get enough carries on Friday to make an impact if Pittsburgh keep things close.

Coleman is for sure a talent, and maybe the Broncos RB in recent memory, but Pittsburgh’s defense has the edge here.

Broncos vs Steelers Pick 3: Jonah Coleman Under 76.5 Rushing Yards @ -120 with BetMGM

Broncos vs Steelers at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on on the NFL's Black Friday game between the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Broncos have jumped ahead to strong favorites following Aaron Rodgers' release from the Steelers. Denver are trading at 69¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket, leaving Pittsburgh as 32¢ and +4.5 point underdogs.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is low at 37.5 points, meaning traders expect this to be a defensive game with the Steelers offense struggling to contribute much.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Broncos vs Steelers Start Time

The Steelers will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the 8-2 Broncos at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Black Friday (11/27) at 3:00pm ET. This game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, even for those without an active subscription.

Broncos vs Steelers Game Details