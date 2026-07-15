Deportivo de A Coruna Overview

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Deportivo de A Coruna

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Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang closes in on surprise move to Spain

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on the verge of making a surprise return to Spanish football. After finding himself sidelined at Marseille, the veteran striker is now heavily linked with a move to Deportivo La Coruna as he looks to reignite the final stages of his career with a fresh challenge in a familiar country.

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July 2026
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Standings

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PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Celta Vigo crestCelta Vigo00000000
5Deportivo Alaves crestDeportivo Alaves00000000
6Deportivo de A Coruna crestDeportivo de A Coruna00000000
7Elche crestElche00000000
8Espanyol crestEspanyol00000000
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Betting spotlight

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