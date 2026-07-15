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Deportivo de A Coruna Overview
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Standings
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LaLiga
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|4
|Celta Vigo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Deportivo Alaves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Deportivo de A Coruna
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Elche
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Espanyol
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0