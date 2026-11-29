A win on Sunday could see Cleveland close the gap on the Bengals in the AFC North title race. Las Vegas, meanwhile, are clinging onto their playoff hopes for dear life. A loss here could see the Raiders virtually eliminated from postseason contention.

Raiders vs Browns Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/29/2026

Cleveland Browns -4.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Fernando Mendoza Over 193.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Ashton Jeanty Over 26.5 Receiving Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Cleveland Browns -4.5

Given the stakes for both teams and the Raiders’ new quarterback situation (not to mention the implosion going on in Pittsburgh after letting go of Aaron Rodger), this Sunday Night Football game could be more interesting than some fans expect. With all this being said, the Browns are deserving favorites here and will probably cover the spread.

Cleveland has a 7-3 record against the spread this season, which is third-best in the NFL, and they haven’t lost at home all season. The Browns also have the rest advantage after their Week 11 bye. Something small like that could be crucial against a rookie quarterback thrust into the starting lineup like Fernando Mendoza who is still getting up to speed in the NFL.

It also helps that the Raiders have the league’s worst defense, giving up 29.7 points per game.

Raiders vs Browns Pick 1: Cleveland Browns -4.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Fernando Mendoza Over 193.5 Passing Yards

After Fernando Mendoza’s breakout 267-yard game against the Broncos in Week 11, you’d expect his passing yards over/under line to be higher here — especially since the Browns overall defense isn’t that much better than Denver’s.

Cleveland actually allow one more point per game on average than the Broncos and allow an identical amount of net yards per passing pass play, with 5.6 yards per play. They also aren’t noticeably better at stopping the pass. The Browns have the second-lowest opponent pass completion percentage at 58.8%, while the Broncos have the third-lowest, with 59.1%.

The only caution here is Cleveland’s passing yards allowed stat. The Browns allow just 201.1 passing yards per game, which is the six-best record in the NFL. That said, Todd Monken’s team haven’t faced that many top-tier QBs, so we’re backing Mendoza to get at least 194 yards against this Cleveland defense.

Raiders vs Browns Pick 2: Fernando Mendoza Over 193.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Ashton Jeanty Over 26.5 Receiving Yards

While we’re high on Fernando Mendoza’s chances of clearing his over/under line, we don’t think the Browns will make it easy for him.

Similar to the Broncos, who held Mendoza to just a 48.7% passing completion percentage, Cleveland are good at clogging passing lanes and forcing opposing quarterbacks into difficult throws. We expect the Raiders QB to look for checkdowns often, which means plenty of passes to Ashton Jeanty.

Mendoza targeted Jeanty eight times against Denver, allowing the running back to rack up 90 receiving yards in that game. He might not hit that total on the road against Cleveland, but Jeanty has caught for over 27 yards in nine of his 11 games this season and could do it again on Sunday.

Raiders vs Browns Pick 3: Ashton Jeanty Over 26.5 Receiving Yards @ -115 with BetMGM

Raiders vs Browns at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Week 12's closing Thursday Night Football clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Browns have been steady favorites in the trading building up to the game, priced around 68¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. The Raiders are starting a new era with Fernando Mendoza under center, and this is reflected with them being 32¢ and +4.5 underdogs.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is a conservative 39.5 points, meaning traders aren't expecting a shootout to close the NFL's packed Thanksgiving week of games.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Raiders vs Browns Start Time

The Browns will be looking to keep their unbeaten home record alive for another week when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday night (11/29) at 8:20pm ET. You can watch this historic AFC matchup on NBC.

Raiders vs Browns Game Details