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Serie A

Serie A Overview

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Serie A, fixtures & results

Tuesday 28 July
Vitoria badge
Vitoria
VIT
0
Palmeiras badge
Palmeiras
SEP
4
FT
Wednesday 29 July
Corinthians badge
Corinthians
COR
0
Athletico Paranaense badge
Athletico Paranaense
APR
0
FT
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
0
Cruzeiro badge
Cruzeiro
CRU
1
FT
Friday 7 August
Gremio badge
Gremio
GRE
Sao Paulo badge
Sao Paulo
SAP
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Remo badge
Remo
REM
Atletico MG badge
Atletico MG
CAM
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Coritiba badge
Coritiba
COR
Chapecoense AF badge
Chapecoense AF
CHA
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Palmeiras crestPalmeiras21145238162247
W
L
W
W
W
2Flamengo crestFlamengo20116337181939
D
D
W
W
L
3Athletico Paranaense crestAthletico Paranaense2111462819937
D
W
W
W
W
4Fluminense crestFluminense219753025534
D
D
D
D
L
5Bahia crestBahia218852925432
D
D
D
W
W
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Apostas em destaque

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