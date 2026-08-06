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Serie A
Serie A Overview
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Serie A, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 28 July
Wednesday 29 July
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Palmeiras
|21
|14
|5
|2
|38
|16
|22
|47
|2
|Flamengo
|20
|11
|6
|3
|37
|18
|19
|39
|3
|Athletico Paranaense
|21
|11
|4
|6
|28
|19
|9
|37
|4
|Fluminense
|21
|9
|7
|5
|30
|25
|5
|34
|5
|Bahia
|21
|8
|8
|5
|29
|25
|4
|32
Apostas em destaque
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