Where to watch and live stream Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A soccer March 2026

Upcoming Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A TV schedule

READ MORE: Where to watch Brazil today? Live streams and TV channels

Campeonato Brasileirão US TV broadcasts and rights

The landscape for watching the Brasileirão in the United States has shifted toward digital-first platforms, providing fans with specialized ways to follow every goal from Brazil’s top flight. Fanatiz remains the most comprehensive home for the league, offering live access to nearly every match of the season through its "Front Row" and "Brasileirão" plans.

To see how the service compares to other sports streamers, you can consult our in-depth Fanatiz review for a full breakdown of its features and subscription tiers. Furthermore, Fanatiz typically provides a 7-day free trial for new users, offering a risk-free way to sample the high-intensity action of Brazilian soccer before signing up for a monthly plan.

Where to watch Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can generally watch Brazilian Serie A soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

For a specific upcoming game, please make sure to check your local listings.

Country / Region Broadcaster Brazil Globplay | Sky+ | Vivo Play | Premiere Canada TV Globo International Mexico Fanatiz | TV Globo China K-Ball

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Brazilian Serie A game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports