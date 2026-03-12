Goal.com
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A soccer March 2026

With a mix of dazzling skill and fierce, passionate rivalries, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brazilian Serie A soccer this season.

Upcoming Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A TV schedule

Remo vs Fluminense
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Vasco da Gama vs Palmeiras
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Sao Paulo vs Chapecoense AF
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Gremio vs Red Bull Bragantino
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Vitoria vs Atletico MG
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Botafogo RJ vs Flamengo
Fanatiz
Santos FC vs Corinthians
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Internacional vs Bahia
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Coritiba vs Remo
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Palmeiras vs Mirassol
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Cruzeiro vs Vasco da Gama
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Red Bull Bragantino vs Sao Paulo
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere
Chapecoense AF vs Gremio
Fanatiz

Watch live on

Fanatiz
Premiere

Campeonato Brasileirão US TV broadcasts and rights

The landscape for watching the Brasileirão in the United States has shifted toward digital-first platforms, providing fans with specialized ways to follow every goal from Brazil’s top flight. Fanatiz remains the most comprehensive home for the league, offering live access to nearly every match of the season through its "Front Row" and "Brasileirão" plans.

To see how the service compares to other sports streamers, you can consult our in-depth Fanatiz review for a full breakdown of its features and subscription tiers. Furthermore, Fanatiz typically provides a 7-day free trial for new users, offering a risk-free way to sample the high-intensity action of Brazilian soccer before signing up for a monthly plan.

Where to watch Campeonato Brasileirão Serie A worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can generally watch Brazilian Serie A soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

For a specific upcoming game, please make sure to check your local listings.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
BrazilGlobplay | Sky+ | Vivo Play | Premiere
CanadaTV Globo International
MexicoFanatiz | TV Globo
ChinaK-Ball

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Brazilian Serie A game by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

