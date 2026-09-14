Real Madrid legend Raul's sensational Schalke swansong

Raul may have been a living legend at Real Madrid, but he had just turned 33 and been deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu by none other than Jose Mourinho. The 2009-10 season had not gone well for him; he struggled for both form and fitness, which is why he'd been relegated to the role of potential impact substitute long before his campaign was brought to a premature end by an ankle injury.

Madrid already had Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain on their books - and Raul had fallen behind all three of his fellow forwards in the pecking order. Things weren't going to change under Mourinho either.

Raul spoke just once with the Portuguese after his appointment as the club's new coach, but that was enough to convince him that his time was up. Mourinho made it clear to Madrid's all-time leading goal-scorer that he would see even less game time on his watch than he had under Manuel Pellegrini. "From that moment on, my mind was made up to look for a new challenge," Raul subsequently admitted.

Raul had been evaluating his future anyway, but the thought of leaving Madrid was a difficult one to process. The Spaniard has been lining out for Los Blancos' first team since the age of 17. During that time, he had broken nearly every record in the book and become club captain. Madrid was a part of him, and he was a part of Madrid.

As president Florentino Perez said, "There are many men who form part of the legend of Real Madrid, but few that are chosen to embody the club. Raul is one of them."

Raul was tired, though. Being the symbol of 'Madridismo' was taking its toll on him, professionally and personally. He was no longer enjoying his football. Of course, no longer being a certain starter played a part, but Raul had also been worn down by the weight of the captain's armband and all of the responsibilities that came with it.

"In the end, that saps your energy," he said. "I needed to be focused just on training and playing. I reached the point where I needed to escape." But to where?