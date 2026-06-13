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Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo & Lauren James among six Lionesses to be awarded MBEs - with Euro 2025 triumph recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List
Royal recognition for footballing heroes
The newly released Honours List celebrates an extraordinary era of dominance across England's elite developmental and senior teams. Hannah Hampton, Kelly, Michelle Agyemang, James, Russo, and Jess Carter all received MBEs following their crucial roles in defeating world champions Spain in Basel last summer. Joining them in the investiture is England men's under-21s head coach Lee Carsley, who masterminded consecutive European Under-21 Championship titles, alongside visually impaired sporting icon Sam Gough.
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FA chief commends historic impact
FA Chair Debbie Hewitt MBE expressed immense pride regarding the latest group of recipients, reflecting on the profound cultural shift the players and coaching staff have inspired across the country. She said: “On behalf of everyone at the FA, I would like to congratulate Alessia, Chloe, Hannah, Jess, Lauren, Lee, Michelle and Sam for their thoroughly deserved MBEs.
"Last summer was a very special time with both the Lionesses and the men’s under 21s delivering back-to-back European success for the country. These Honours recognise not only the unforgettable performances by this group of women, but also their outstanding contributions off the pitch. They all embody what it is to be a Lioness; talented, courageous, and a burning desire to lift society and inspire a generation of fans.
"Lee deserves every credit for leading another group of talented young players and his dedicated staff to win at the highest level again. As well as developing and supporting the next generation of our elite male footballers, finding the way to win consistently is an incredible achievement.
"We remain profoundly grateful for the contributions of everyone involved in these four historic EURO victories from 2022 through to 2025. We would also like to commend the other members of the football family who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours including David Dein, Lou Macari, Jason Land, Eleanor Guadella, Anthony Whelan, Michael Barnard, and Scott Rogers."
Domestic heavyweights voice their pride
The domestic impact of the tournament victory has resonated strongly at club level, particularly within an Arsenal side that tasted continental glory in the 2024-25 UEFA Women's Champions League.
Arsenal Chief Executive Officer Richard Garlick added: “On behalf of everyone at Arsenal Football Club, we congratulate Alessia, Chloe and Michelle on receiving MBEs in the King’s Birthday Honours List 2026.
"Alessia, Chloe and Michelle all played pivotal roles in England’s inspirational Euros win last summer, following on from our historic UEFA Champions League triumph in May. We’re hugely proud of them, and together with all our international players, of the way they represent Arsenal on the biggest stage.”
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Targeting global dominance on the horizon
Having consolidated their continental supremacy, Sarina Wiegman's squad must maintain their focus as players prepare for the new Women's Super League campaign, which kicks off in early September. After missing out on automatic qualification at the conclusion of the European Qualifiers for the 2027 Women's World Cup, the Lionesses face a crucial path to the global stage, with their exact play-off opponents and match locations set to be determined during the UEFA draw on Thursday, June 18.