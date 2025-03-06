How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees will square off against the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB action on March 6, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT.

The Yankees are sixth in MLB with an average of 6.60 runs a game, indicating their ability to generate offense on a regular basis. The Twins are in 28th place with an average of 4.38 runs per game, in 28th place.

New York's batting average of .265 (6th) is significantly higher than Minnesota's .220 (25th), showing their greater hitting efficiency.

The Yankees rank 19th at .333 in on-base percentage, but they still beat the Twins, who are 24th at .321.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will battle with the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on March 6, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date March 6, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT Venue George M. Steinbrenner Field Location Tampa, Florida

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins team news

New York Yankees team news

Dominic Smith has hit .286 with two home runs and seven RBIs

Alexander Vargas has a batting average of .714 and a great on-base percentage of .750. His slugging percentage is also 1.571.

Cody Bellinger has hit .438 with seven hits and one home run.

New York Yankees injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status JT Brubaker RHP Elbow injury Out, 60-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Trevor Larnach has an average of .267 with four RBIs and two home runs.

Maddux Houghton has a 1.000 hitting average, 1.000 on-base percentage, and the same value of slugging percentage.

Ty France has hit .538 with 7 hits and one home run.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Chris Paddack RHP Forearm injury Out, 60-Day IL Brock Stewart RHP Shoulder injury Out, 60-Day IL

New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date New York Yankees Minnesota Twins March 6, 2025 Gerrit Cole Joe Ryan

New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

The Yankees have won all five of their prior meetings with the Minnesota Twins, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. The Yankees have produced impressive offensive stats throughout this time, scoring at least 5 runs in every game, including consecutive games containing eight and nine runs. The Twins, meanwhile, have had trouble scoring against New York's pitching; in three of those games, they have scored one run or less, including two shutouts. With their strong lineup expected to take advantage of Minnesota's inferior offensive output, the Yankees seem to have a distinct advantage going into this game. Another Yankees victory appears likely unless the Twins can contain their bats and get past New York's pitching.

Date Results Jun 07, 2024 Yankees 8-5 Twins Jun 06, 2024 Yankees 9-5 Twins Jun 05, 2024 Yankees 5-1 Twins May 16, 2024 Yankees 5-0 Twins May 16, 2024 Yankees 4-0 Twins

