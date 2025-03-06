The New York Yankees will square off against the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB action on March 6, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT.
The Yankees are sixth in MLB with an average of 6.60 runs a game, indicating their ability to generate offense on a regular basis. The Twins are in 28th place with an average of 4.38 runs per game, in 28th place.
New York's batting average of .265 (6th) is significantly higher than Minnesota's .220 (25th), showing their greater hitting efficiency.
The Yankees rank 19th at .333 in on-base percentage, but they still beat the Twins, who are 24th at .321.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: ESPN
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will battle with the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on March 6, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.
Date
March 6, 2025
First-Pitch Time
1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT
Venue
George M. Steinbrenner Field
Location
Tampa, Florida
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins team news
New York Yankees team news
Dominic Smith has hit .286 with two home runs and seven RBIs
Alexander Vargas has a batting average of .714 and a great on-base percentage of .750. His slugging percentage is also 1.571.
Cody Bellinger has hit .438 with seven hits and one home run.
New York Yankees injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
JT Brubaker
RHP
Elbow injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Minnesota Twins team news
Trevor Larnach has an average of .267 with four RBIs and two home runs.
Maddux Houghton has a 1.000 hitting average, 1.000 on-base percentage, and the same value of slugging percentage.
Ty France has hit .538 with 7 hits and one home run.
New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
Chris Paddack
RHP
Forearm injury
Out, 60-Day IL
Brock Stewart
RHP
Shoulder injury
Out, 60-Day IL
New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers
Date
New York Yankees
Minnesota Twins
March 6, 2025
Gerrit Cole
Joe Ryan
New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record
The Yankees have won all five of their prior meetings with the Minnesota Twins, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. The Yankees have produced impressive offensive stats throughout this time, scoring at least 5 runs in every game, including consecutive games containing eight and nine runs. The Twins, meanwhile, have had trouble scoring against New York's pitching; in three of those games, they have scored one run or less, including two shutouts. With their strong lineup expected to take advantage of Minnesota's inferior offensive output, the Yankees seem to have a distinct advantage going into this game. Another Yankees victory appears likely unless the Twins can contain their bats and get past New York's pitching.
Date
Results
Jun 07, 2024
Yankees 8-5 Twins
Jun 06, 2024
Yankees 9-5 Twins
Jun 05, 2024
Yankees 5-1 Twins
May 16, 2024
Yankees 5-0 Twins
May 16, 2024
Yankees 4-0 Twins