Aaron Judge New York Yankees.Getty images
Listen to the game live on SiriusXM
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, radio station, team news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees will square off against the Minnesota Twins to start a high-voltage MLB action on March 6, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT.

The Yankees are sixth in MLB with an average of 6.60 runs a game, indicating their ability to generate offense on a regular basis. The Twins are in 28th place with an average of 4.38 runs per game, in 28th place.

New York's batting average of .265 (6th) is significantly higher than Minnesota's .220 (25th), showing their greater hitting efficiency.

The Yankees rank 19th at .333 in on-base percentage, but they still beat the Twins, who are 24th at .321.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will battle with the Minnesota Twins in an electrifying MLB game on March 6, 2025, at 1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Date

March 6, 2025

First-Pitch Time

1:05 pm ET/10:05 am PT

Venue

George M. Steinbrenner Field

Location

Tampa, Florida

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins team news

New York Yankees team news

Dominic Smith has hit .286 with two home runs and seven RBIs

Alexander Vargas has a batting average of .714 and a great on-base percentage of .750. His slugging percentage is also 1.571.

Cody Bellinger has hit .438 with seven hits and one home run.

New York Yankees injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

JT Brubaker

RHP

Elbow injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Minnesota Twins team news

Trevor Larnach has an average of .267 with four RBIs and two home runs.

Maddux Houghton has a 1.000 hitting average, 1.000 on-base percentage, and the same value of slugging percentage.

Ty France has hit .538 with 7 hits and one home run.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Chris Paddack

RHP

Forearm injury

Out, 60-Day IL

Brock Stewart

RHP

Shoulder injury

Out, 60-Day IL

New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins projected starting pitchers

Date

New York Yankees

Minnesota Twins

March 6, 2025

Gerrit Cole

Joe Ryan

New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins head-to-head record

The Yankees have won all five of their prior meetings with the Minnesota Twins, demonstrating their dominance in recent games. The Yankees have produced impressive offensive stats throughout this time, scoring at least 5 runs in every game, including consecutive games containing eight and nine runs. The Twins, meanwhile, have had trouble scoring against New York's pitching; in three of those games, they have scored one run or less, including two shutouts. With their strong lineup expected to take advantage of Minnesota's inferior offensive output, the Yankees seem to have a distinct advantage going into this game. Another Yankees victory appears likely unless the Twins can contain their bats and get past New York's pitching.

Date

Results

Jun 07, 2024

Yankees 8-5 Twins

Jun 06, 2024

Yankees 9-5 Twins

Jun 05, 2024

Yankees 5-1 Twins

May 16, 2024

Yankees 5-0 Twins

May 16, 2024

Yankees 4-0 Twins

