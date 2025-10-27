Where to watch beIN Sports? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is beIN Sports?

BeIN Sports, launched in 2012, is a part of the BeIN Sports family of channels. The channel focuses mainly on European soccer leagues. But there is also room for rugby, auto racing, handball, motorcycle racing, tennis and volleyball. The channel also occasionally airs games in Arabic for fans.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch beIN Sports for free through Fubo, it currently has a five-day free trial for new customers. You can even access beIN Sports Connect through Fubo as an add-on.

BeIn Sports is also available on Fanatiz, as well as through Sling Latino or Soccer Pass.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the Fubo packages that offer beIN Sports below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming beIN Sports content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

