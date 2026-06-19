USA vs Australia FREE stream: FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the match on your phone or watch the action unfold on a traditional big screen, soccer fans in the United States have a few excellent options to watch the USA vs. Australia World Cup match today for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group D clash is scheduled to broadcast live from Seattle Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT is looking to secure a crucial three points on home soil against a resilient Socceroos side. While you can find a complete list of standard subscription networks and kickoff times in our main guide on where to watch the USA vs Australia live stream online and on TV, this guide is strictly focused on how you can tune in today for a grand total of $0.

Stream USA vs Australia for FREE

If you have cut the cord and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV, tablet, or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on FOX—a major local broadcast network—a standard over-the-air digital antenna will be able to pick it up perfectly without requiring an internet connection or a paid cable subscription.

Similarly, the Spanish-language broadcast is being televised on Telemundo, which is also a major local network. This means you can watch either the English or Spanish feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.

FOX Channel Guide

The exact channel number for FOX depends entirely on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

Telemundo Channel Guide

Just like FOX, your exact channel number for Telemundo is determined by your city's local broadcast affiliate.

If you are looking to tune in to the Spanish broadcast, here is where you can find the Telemundo network in the five largest television markets in the U.S.: