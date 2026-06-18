Watch USA vs Australia World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

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USA vs Australia is available to watch live in the United States on FOX and Telemundo, with streaming options via Fubo and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States and Australia meet at Seattle Stadium in a Group D fixture that has been building all week. Mauricio Pochettino's side carry the weight of a home crowd and the expectation that comes with it, while Tony Popovic's Socceroos arrive in the Pacific Northwest with something to prove.

The buildup has been anything but quiet. A single word — "layup," used by a former USMNT pundit to describe Australia — ignited a transatlantic media war that has given this fixture a sharper edge than most group-stage games manage. Harry Kewell has weighed in. Landon Donovan has taken shots at Popovic. Australian goalkeeper Matt Ryan made his feelings clear in his own colourful way.

For the Americans, the noise has been something to block out rather than engage with. Tim Weah urged his teammates to respect the Socceroos and focus on the bigger picture, while midfielder Sebastian Berhalter captured the squad's mood more bluntly: "We're America, we don't take sh*t."

The U.S. arrive off the back of a convincing 4-1 opening win over Paraguay, a performance that drew genuine praise and raised real questions about just how good this team might be. Folarin Balogun was sharp, Christian Pulisic pulled strings, and Gio Reyna delivered a moment of genuine brilliance.

Australia, meanwhile, opened with a 2-0 win over Türkiye in Vancouver, a clean-sheet result that showed Popovic's side are organised, direct, and capable of making life difficult for anyone. Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure offer pace on the break, and the Socceroos will not be coming to Seattle to sit back.

There is also personal history to factor in. The two sides met in a physical October friendly that left Christian Pulisic nursing a knock — a game that set a combative tone and has not been forgotten by either camp.

All of that builds to Friday's Group D meeting. For TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch USA vs Australia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name a familiar XI, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back line of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Alex Freeman. Malik Tillman, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams are projected to form the midfield, with Christian Pulisic supporting Folarin Balogun and Sergino Dest in attack. Pulisic's fitness has been the main talking point of the week — the American star has been managing a knock, though he remains in the projected lineup. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Tony Popovic is set to go with Patrick Beach in goal, protected by Jordan Bos, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, and Harry Souttar across the back four. Jacob Italiano, Aiden O'Neill, and Connor Metcalfe are named in midfield, with Paul Okon-Engstler, Nestory Irankunda, and Mohamed Toure leading the attack. Australia also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off. Further updates will be added closer to the start.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 4-1 victory over Paraguay in their World Cup opener on June 13, a result that set a strong tone for the tournament. Prior to that, they fell 1-2 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly, having beaten Senegal 3-2 the week before. The Americans have scored 10 goals across those five games but conceded eight, reflecting a side capable of attacking output while still finding defensive consistency.

Australia arrive in better recent shape, posting three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Türkiye in the World Cup group stage on June 14, following a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a friendly. The Socceroos beat Curacao 5-1 in March and edged Cameroon 1-0 in the same international window. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to Mexico. Australia have kept two clean sheets across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches AUS 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 2 - 1 Australia

Australia 1 - 3 USA 5 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2





The two sides have met twice in the available record, with the United States winning both. The most recent encounter came in a friendly on October 15, 2025, where the U.S. won 2-1 at home — a physical game that left its mark on both squads. Before that, Australia hosted the Americans in June 2010, losing 3-1. The U.S. hold a perfect record across these two meetings, scoring five goals and conceding two.

Standings

In Group D, the United States currently sit top of the table, with Australia in second place heading into this second round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Australia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: