Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in uncomfortable territory near the foot of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have made another sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign. Spurs sit 17th in the Premier League, and questions are already mounting about their ability to string together the kind of consistent performances De Zerbi's system demands. The Italian remains backed by the club, but patience among supporters is being tested.

Aston Villa arrive in north London carrying their own concerns. Unai Emery's men are 19th in the standings, and while a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City on September 16 offered some relief, their league form has been poor. Villa have lost two of their last three Premier League outings.

There is a subplot worth watching at Villa Park this week. Alejandro Garnacho, the Chelsea loanee who arrived with considerable fanfare in the summer, was an unused substitute against Coventry. Emery has been direct in his assessment, stating the Argentine winger is behind his teammates in fitness and needs to close that gap before he can expect regular minutes.

On the Tottenham side, Mykhailo Mudryk has returned from a lengthy ban following his move from Chelsea but has since picked up an injury, adding to a list of absentees that is complicating De Zerbi's selection options. Reports have also emerged linking Spurs with a move for free agent Mauro Icardi as the club looks to address a goal-scoring problem.

Tammy Abraham, by contrast, is making a strong case for himself at Villa. The English striker scored twice in the Carabao Cup win over Coventry, responding directly to summer transfer speculation by staking his claim for a starting role under Emery.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi will be without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Pedro Porro through injury for Tottenham. No suspensions are in effect. The projected XI for Spurs lines up as: Kinsky; van Hecke, van de Ven, Gray, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur; Marmoush, Savio; Solanke.

Aston Villa are missing Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, Pau Torres, and Ian Maatsen through injury, with no suspensions to report. Emery's projected starting side reads: Suzuki; Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Ruggeri, Lindelof; Buendia, Kamara, Barkley, Hemmings; McGinn; Jackson. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on September 15. Spurs beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the previous round of the same competition but have drawn both of their last two Premier League games, 0-0 against Everton and 0-0 against Nottingham Forest. Across five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Aston Villa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five outings. The most recent result was the 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City on September 16. Villa beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League on September 8 but have struggled in the league, losing to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal while drawing with Hull City. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa hosted Tottenham in the Premier League and Spurs won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tottenham have won three times and Villa twice, with Spurs also claiming a 2-1 FA Cup victory at Villa Park in January 2026 and a 2-1 Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October 2025. Villa's victories in this run came in the Premier League on May 16, 2025, and an FA Cup tie in February 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are currently 17th and Aston Villa sit 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: