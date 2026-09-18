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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoAston Villa
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Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Premier League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

USA Network

USA Network

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Fubo

Fubo

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UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in uncomfortable territory near the foot of the table.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have made another sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign. Spurs sit 17th in the Premier League, and questions are already mounting about their ability to string together the kind of consistent performances De Zerbi's system demands. The Italian remains backed by the club, but patience among supporters is being tested.

Aston Villa arrive in north London carrying their own concerns. Unai Emery's men are 19th in the standings, and while a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City on September 16 offered some relief, their league form has been poor. Villa have lost two of their last three Premier League outings.

There is a subplot worth watching at Villa Park this week. Alejandro Garnacho, the Chelsea loanee who arrived with considerable fanfare in the summer, was an unused substitute against Coventry. Emery has been direct in his assessment, stating the Argentine winger is behind his teammates in fitness and needs to close that gap before he can expect regular minutes.

On the Tottenham side, Mykhailo Mudryk has returned from a lengthy ban following his move from Chelsea but has since picked up an injury, adding to a list of absentees that is complicating De Zerbi's selection options. Reports have also emerged linking Spurs with a move for free agent Mauro Icardi as the club looks to address a goal-scoring problem.

Tammy Abraham, by contrast, is making a strong case for himself at Villa. The English striker scored twice in the Carabao Cup win over Coventry, responding directly to summer transfer speculation by staking his claim for a starting role under Emery.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live, including TV channel details, live stream options, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeM. van de VenM. van de VenP. PorroP. PorroA. RobertsonA. RobertsonM. FernandesM. FernandesR. BentancurR. BentancurO. MarmoushO. MarmoushSavioSavioS. TonaliS. TonaliD. SolankeD. SolankeZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiT. MingsT. MingsM. CashM. CashM. RuggeriM. RuggeriV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefE. BuendiaE. BuendiaB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. Gomesteam-logoG. HemmingsJ. McGinnJ. McGinnN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • U. Emery

Roberto De Zerbi will be without Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Pedro Porro through injury for Tottenham. No suspensions are in effect. The projected XI for Spurs lines up as: Kinsky; van Hecke, van de Ven, Gray, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur; Marmoush, Savio; Solanke.

Aston Villa are missing Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, Pau Torres, and Ian Maatsen through injury, with no suspensions to report. Emery's projected starting side reads: Suzuki; Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Ruggeri, Lindelof; Buendia, Kamara, Barkley, Hemmings; McGinn; Jackson. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

CHA
W5-1
NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AVL

AVL - Form

ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
CLB
W2-3
NFO
L1-2
COV
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Tottenham head into this fixture with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on September 15. Spurs beat Charlton Athletic 5-1 in the previous round of the same competition but have drawn both of their last two Premier League games, 0-0 against Everton and 0-0 against Nottingham Forest. Across five matches, they have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Aston Villa have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five outings. The most recent result was the 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Coventry City on September 16. Villa beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League on September 8 but have struggled in the league, losing to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal while drawing with Hull City. They have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawAston Villa
1
0
4
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
FA Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
FA Cup
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa hosted Tottenham in the Premier League and Spurs won 2-1. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tottenham have won three times and Villa twice, with Spurs also claiming a 2-1 FA Cup victory at Villa Park in January 2026 and a 2-1 Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October 2025. Villa's victories in this run came in the Premier League on May 16, 2025, and an FA Cup tie in February 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
440081+712
W
W
W
W
2
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
4
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
422052+38
D
D
W
W
6
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
4211135+87
W
D
L
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
8
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
413053+26
D
D
D
W
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
4202710-36
W
L
L
W
11
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
41214405
W
D
D
L
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
412178-15
L
D
W
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
17
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
402205-52
D
D
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
401317-61
L
D
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
4004010-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are currently 17th and Aston Villa sit 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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