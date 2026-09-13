Serie A - Game Week 4 14 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Today's game between Torino and Roma will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Torino vs Roma is available to watch live in the United States via Paramount+ and Peacock. Streaming options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

Roma travel to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to face Torino in a Serie A fixture that finds the two clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Gasperini's side arrive in Turin as league leaders, carrying the momentum of three straight Serie A wins and a creditable 1-1 draw away at Fenerbahçe in their Champions League opener — Roma's first appearance in the competition in seven years.

Cristante's first-half strike had put Roma ahead in Istanbul before Brown levelled for the hosts early in the second half. It was a result that underlined the quality Gasperini has built, even if the dropped point stung slightly.

Torino, sitting 13th in the table, head into this game in mixed form. Ignazio Abate's side beat Fiorentina 2-1 on the road in their last Serie A outing but have lost two of their previous three league matches and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Monza.

Abate will be without several key players through injury, which complicates his preparation against a Roma team that has conceded just once in its last three Serie A outings.

For Roma, the only concern coming out of the Fenerbahçe game is the fitness of Manu Koné, who picked up an injury in Istanbul and is listed as unavailable for this fixture.

For details on how to watch this match live, see the broadcaster information below.

How to watch Torino vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Torino head into the match without Cesare Casadei, Pietro Pellegri, and Franco Israel through injury. Abate's projected XI includes Lucas Perri in goal, with Eray Coemert, Saul Coco, and Pietro Comuzzo in defence, and Che Adams leading the attack.

For Roma, Manu Koné is ruled out after picking up an injury in the Champions League draw at Fenerbahçe. Gasperini's projected lineup features Mile Svilar in goal, with Dybala and Malen in the forward positions and Marten de Roon stepping into midfield in Koné's absence. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Torino have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Serie A win at Fiorentina, and they also beat Carrarese 1-0 in the Coppa Italia. They lost to AC Milan (2-1), Sassuolo (2-1), and Monza (1-0) in that same stretch.

Roma's last five results show three wins, one draw, and one draw, with the side scoring ten goals and conceding three. After their 1-1 Champions League draw at Fenerbahçe, Roma's Serie A form reads as three consecutive victories: 2-1 against Atalanta, 4-0 away at Fiorentina, and a 4-0 win at Lecce. They have not lost a competitive match since a 2-2 pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A in January 2026, when Roma won 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Roma have won three times, Torino have won once — a 1-0 Serie A victory at the Stadio Olimpico in September 2025 — and one match ended in a draw. Roma have scored nine goals in those five matches; Torino have scored six.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Roma sit first and Torino are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torino vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: