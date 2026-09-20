Liga MX - Game Week 9 20 Sept 2026 - 20:00 Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Santos Laguna will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Toluca host Santos Laguna at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits the table leaders against a side fighting to stay relevant in the standings.

Antonio Mohamed's side arrive in exceptional form. Five wins from five competitive matches have put Toluca firmly at the top of the Apertura table, and their attacking output has been relentless across that run.

Santos Laguna, under Renato Paiva, find themselves in a far more uncomfortable position. Sitting 17th in the Apertura standings, Los Guerreros have managed just one win in their last five competitive outings and travel to Toluca de Lerdo with precious little momentum.

The gap between these two sides in the table makes this a difficult assignment for Santos. Paiva's squad will need a significant improvement on recent performances to take anything from a ground where Toluca have been in dominant form.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Antonio Mohamed takes charge of Toluca for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Renato Paiva leads Santos Laguna into the match. As with Toluca, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Toluca arrive in outstanding form, having won all five of their most recent competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Puebla in Liga MX, following a 5-2 victory over Atlas. Earlier in the run, they beat Monterrey 2-0 and Leon 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, and hammered FC Juárez 4-0 in Liga MX. Across those five matches, Toluca scored 14 goals and conceded just two.

Santos Laguna's recent record makes for difficult reading: one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga MX win over FC Juárez, but before that they lost 1-0 to Cruz Azul and were beaten 3-2 by Puebla. Santos scored five goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Toluca have dominated this fixture in recent seasons. The most recent meeting came in January 2026, when Toluca beat Santos Laguna 3-1 at Estadio Nemesio Diez in a Liga MX clash. Across the last five encounters, Toluca have won four times and Santos have won once, with Toluca scoring 12 goals to Santos' five. The only blemish on Toluca's recent record in this series came in September 2024, when Santos won 2-0 at home.

Standings

Toluca lead the Liga MX Apertura table, while Santos Laguna sit in 17th place, deep in relegation trouble. The contrast in league position underlines just how different the pressures are on each side heading into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: