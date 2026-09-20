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Liga MX
team-logoToluca
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logoSantos Laguna
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Watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna Liga MX soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Toluca vs Santos Laguna
Toluca
Santos Laguna
Liga MX

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Liga MX - Game Week 9
Estadio Nemesio Diez

Today's game between Toluca and Santos Laguna will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

TUDN

TUDN

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Toluca host Santos Laguna at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits the table leaders against a side fighting to stay relevant in the standings.

Antonio Mohamed's side arrive in exceptional form. Five wins from five competitive matches have put Toluca firmly at the top of the Apertura table, and their attacking output has been relentless across that run.

Santos Laguna, under Renato Paiva, find themselves in a far more uncomfortable position. Sitting 17th in the Apertura standings, Los Guerreros have managed just one win in their last five competitive outings and travel to Toluca de Lerdo with precious little momentum.

The gap between these two sides in the table makes this a difficult assignment for Santos. Paiva's squad will need a significant improvement on recent performances to take anything from a ground where Toluca have been in dominant form.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Toluca vs Santos Laguna Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Mohamed

Antonio Mohamed takes charge of Toluca for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Renato Paiva leads Santos Laguna into the match. As with Toluca, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

TOL

TOL - Form

JUA
W4-0
LEO
W2-0
MON
W2-0
ATL
W5-2
PUE
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SAN

SAN - Form

CDG
L0-1
PUE
L3-2
TIG
D0-0
CRU
L1-0
JUA
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Toluca arrive in outstanding form, having won all five of their most recent competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win away at Puebla in Liga MX, following a 5-2 victory over Atlas. Earlier in the run, they beat Monterrey 2-0 and Leon 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, and hammered FC Juárez 4-0 in Liga MX. Across those five matches, Toluca scored 14 goals and conceded just two.

Santos Laguna's recent record makes for difficult reading: one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Liga MX win over FC Juárez, but before that they lost 1-0 to Cruz Azul and were beaten 3-2 by Puebla. Santos scored five goals and conceded five across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TolucaDrawSantos Laguna
4
0
1
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
3
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
1
FT
Liga MX
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
2
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
4
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
2
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
1
FT
Liga MX
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
2
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
0
FT
Liga MX
Toluca badge
Toluca
TOL
1
Santos Laguna badge
Santos Laguna
SAN
0
FT
10Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Toluca have dominated this fixture in recent seasons. The most recent meeting came in January 2026, when Toluca beat Santos Laguna 3-1 at Estadio Nemesio Diez in a Liga MX clash. Across the last five encounters, Toluca have won four times and Santos have won once, with Toluca scoring 12 goals to Santos' five. The only blemish on Toluca's recent record in this series came in September 2024, when Santos won 2-0 at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
TolucaTolucaTOL
8611186+1219
W
W
W
W
D
2
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
9531178+918
D
W
W
D
W
3
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
8521178+917
D
L
W
W
W
4
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
95041615+115
L
W
W
W
L
5
PueblaPueblaPUE
94231111014
D
L
W
L
W
6
AtlasAtlasATL
94231315-214
D
L
D
L
W
7
MonterreyMonterreyMON
84131410+413
W
D
L
L
W
8
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
7412107+313
W
W
L
D
W
9
LeonLeonLEO
8413119+213
W
L
D
W
W
10
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
7412108+213
L
W
L
W
D
11
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
93331213-112
D
L
W
L
D
12
PachucaPachucaPAC
8323138+511
W
W
D
D
L
13
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
92341116-59
W
L
L
W
D
14
AtlanteAtlanteATL
9153813-58
D
L
D
D
L
15
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
92251016-68
L
L
D
L
D
16
TigresTigresTIG
9144913-47
L
D
D
D
W
17
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
8116613-74
W
L
D
L
L
18
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
9108623-173
W
L
L
L
L
Qualification to next stage

Toluca lead the Liga MX Apertura table, while Santos Laguna sit in 17th place, deep in relegation trouble. The contrast in league position underlines just how different the pressures are on each side heading into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs Santos Laguna today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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