How to watch today's Iowa vs Penn State Big Ten Women's Basketball game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Big Ten Women's Basketball game between Iowa and Penn State, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will begin their quest for a third straight Big Ten Tournament title when they face off against the No. 7 Penn State Lady Lions in the quarterfinals at Target Center on Friday evening.

As the No. 2 seed, the Hawkeyes received a double-bye to begin the tournament. Needless to say, they are one of the most popular teams in college basketball this season as all eyes have been on Clark throughout her journey of breaking the NCAA Division I scoring record.

However, the Penn State side are no cakewalk, having put a strong performance on Thursday in the Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. The Lady Lions routed Wisconsin 80-56 in a second-round game in Minneapolis, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Iowa vs Penn State: Date & kickoff time

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024 Kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT Venue: Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

How to watch Iowa vs Penn State on TV & stream live online

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs Penn State Lady Lions game will air on the Big Ten Network. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream the game is through the Fubo streaming service, the home for avid sports fans.

The subscriptions start at $79.99 per month and carry both the Big Ten Network and CBS. The service currently offers $20 off your introductory month (making it $59.99 in the first month).

The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, so you can essentially watch the game for free if you want.

How to listen to Iowa vs Penn State on radio

Listen live as Iowa take on Penn State in Minnesota.

Listen Live

Hawkeye Radio Network

Broadcast Crew: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play) and Bobby Hansen (color)

Iowa and Penn State injury report and rosters

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Of course, led by superstar Caitlin Clark, the Hawkeyes have the potential to win the Big Ten Tournament after missing out on the regular season conference championship. Still, the team is riding high after a 93-83 win over the regular season Big Ten champs, Ohio State, to close the regular season. In that game, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division-1 basketball history.

Along with Clark's record-breaking performance, her teammates, like they have all season, played an important role in the triumph, notably the combination of Gabbie Marshall and Hannah Stuelke. With a good supporting cast, the Hawkeyes and Clark should make a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament before focusing on the NCAA Tournament championship.

Iowa predicted five: Stuelke (F), Clark (G), Martin (G), Marshall (G), Davis (G)

Penn State Lady Lions team news

Four Penn State players scored in double-digits Thursday, with Kylie Lavelle leading with 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Ashley Owusu added 13 points and six rebounds, as the Lady Lions shot 49.2 percent of their attempts. Penn State mixed their scoring, picking up 37 points from the bench, and dominated the paint, where they bagged 44.

Penn State predicted five: Brigham (C), Marisa (G), Kapinus (G), Ciezski (G), Owusu (G)

Iowa vs Penn State head-to-head record

Date Match (Result) Competition 09/03/24 Iowa Hawkeyes 111-93 Penn State Lady Lions NCAA Women 09/02/24 Iowa Hawkeyes 32-24 Penn State Lady Lions NCAA Women 05/02/23 Penn State Lady Lions 95-51 Iowa Hawkeyes NCAA Women 14/01/23 Iowa Hawkeyes 108-67 Penn State Lady Lions NCAA Women 19/02/21 Iowa Hawkeyes 96-78 Penn State Lady Lions NCAA Women

