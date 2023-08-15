How to Watch NBA Games: Channels & streaming options

Everything you need to know about where to stream and catch the 2023-24 basketball season

The 2023-24 NBA season is around the corner sooner than you think, with attention already turning to the new campaign following a dramatic finale to the last term, which saw the Denver Nuggets defeat the Miami Heat over five games in the NBA Finals.

With the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy now secured in Colorado, millions of fans across the United States and around the world will be looking to follow it all again - and with an 82-game regular campaign plus playoffs set to be broadcast across cable television, satellite providers and streaming services, there's plenty of ways to keep track of all the action.

So step onto the court, shoot for the hoop, and allow GOAL to take you through the 2023-24 NBA season, including when and where to watch games live and on-demand, the pros and cons of each option, and just what will suit your viewing preferences.

2023-24 NBA season channels and streaming services

Channel/Streamer Terrestrial Broadcast Cable Channel Streaming Service ABC X ESPN X NBA TV X NBA League Pass X TNT X

Where can I watch the 2023-24 NBA season?

The regular 2023-24 NBA season will be covered by a mix of terrestrial broadcasters, cable television, and streaming services, due to the National Basketball Association's wide plethora of deals with multiple providers to deliver basketball coverage across the United States.

These fall under a long-term nine-year broadcasting deal struck almost a decade ago, with the next term set to be the penultimate season covered by the agreement. ABC is the only terrestrial provider to carry live coverage, while ESPN and TNT offer pay television options through cable and satellite.

In addition, several games will be covered by regional sports networks (RSNs), which may offer exclusive or tandem coverage with other broadcasters of local games in a particular area of the country.

Best terrestrial and cable channels to watch the 2023-24 NBA season

ABC

ESPN

NBA TV

TNT

Best streaming apps to watch the 2023-24 NBA season

NBA League Pass

What are Regional Sports Networks (RSNs)?

Regional sports networks (RSNs) are local affiliate broadcasters specific to various regions of the United States, which provide coverage of their local NBA team through a short-range cable television option across the campaign.

They will usually broadcast coverage of in-market games - matches inclusive of their designated team - across their local region, while they will typically be subject to a blackout when it comes to out-of-market games - fixtures featuring non-regional teams - to help juice interest and attendances in local fixtures.

In addition, nationally broadcast fixtures are also typically blacked out as part of the NBA's deal with their providers across the country. You may need to ensure you have a local RSN to catch all the action next season.

How to watch the 2023-24 NBA season on terrestrial television

You can watch the 2023-24 NBA season on terrestrial television with ABC, which broadcasts a selection of games every season. The channel's relationship with modern basketball coverage dates back two decades when they took the rights from NBC in 2002-03.

Though the majority of matches are covered by their cable sister channel ESPN, ABC will broadcast games typically across the second half of the season, with one on a Saturday and one on a Sunday. However, this may vary dependent on fixtures.

In addition, ABC also shares Conference Finals coverage with ESPN before they become the exclusive home of the NBA Finals on television, covering the showpiece event in total across the end of the postseason picture.

Best terrestrial television to watch NBA

ABC

Pros & cons of terrestrial television

Pros

ABC is the easiest and most affordable way to keep track of the NBA season.

and most way to keep track of the NBA season. Showcases a wide variety of matches and big ties.

Cons

The majority of coverage comes in the second half of the season.

of the season. It's limited when placed next to the options offered by cable television and streaming services.

How to watch the 2023-24 NBA season on cable and satellite television

If you want to branch out from terrestrial broadcast options, you can watch the 2023-24 NBA season on cable and satellite television through multiple channels, with ESPN and TNT set to be the leading providers of fixtures across the campaign alongside NBA TV.

The former, ABC's sister channel, is the primary broadcaster for the NBA and typically showcases double-headed fixtures over Wednesday and Friday nights, known as NBA Wednesday and NBA Friday, while the latter, which is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery Group, also broadcast additional fixtures on Tuesday and Thursday through their NBA on TNT program banner.

Meanwhile, NBA TV offers games most nights per season, with roughly 100 matchups shown throughout the campaign. Most of these channels can be found through various cable and satellite packages, each with pros and cons. Remember to consider your coverage needs to get the right price and package.

Best cable providers to watch NBA

Cox - $56.00–$139.00 per month

- $56.00–$139.00 per month Optimum - $35.00–$115.00 per month

- $35.00–$115.00 per month Spectrum - $59.99 per month

- $59.99 per month Xfinity - $20.00–$80.00 per month

Best satellite providers to watch NBA

DIRECTV - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month DISH - $79.99–$109.99 per month

Pros & cons of cable and satellite TVs

Pros

Cable and Satellite providers will cover most of your NBA needs and offer a variety of other entertainment, from sports to films to news.

Cons

The more channels you opt for, the higher the cost - another monthly fee to consider.

How to watch NBA on streaming services

If you want to cover your bases regarding watching the 2023-24 NBA season, adding a streaming service to your approach may prove helpful. With the growth of internet media providers, streamers and apps are fast becoming one of the most popular ways to consume sports.

RELATED: The best streaming services for sports fans

Unlike several of their major fellow sporting leagues, however, the NBA does not have a streaming broadcaster. Despite ESPN providing coverage throughout the season, the channel's ESPN+ service does not carry exclusive broadcast rights. That said, a handful of games will likely be simulcast next season alongside cable coverage.

In addition, the NBA League Pass is the NBA's direct-to-consumer streaming service, separate from the conventional broadcast. The over-the-counter service allows fans access to up to 40 out-of-market fixtures each week. Both can be found through multiple streaming providers, and they can also be purchased separately as streaming apps.

Best streaming services to watch NBA

DIRECTV STREAM - $64.99–$154.99 per month

- $64.99–$154.99 per month FuboTV - $74.99–$94.99 per month

- $74.99–$94.99 per month Sling TV - $40.00–$55.00 per month

- $40.00–$55.00 per month YouTube TV - $72.99 per month

Best streaming apps to watch NBA

NBA League Pass - starting from $14.99 per month

Pros & cons of streaming services

Pros

Streaming services cut through the cords and hassle brought around by cable providers while offering an easy-to-access way to cover your NBA needs.



Enjoy a hub-like approach for their multimedia needs and preferences, offering a wide variety beyond just NBA coverage.

Cons

Another monthly cost to consider.

to consider. Ensure you have a strong internet connection so you have no connectivity and streaming issues.

FAQS

How can I watch NBA games live?

You can watch NBA games live through ABC, one of several cable channels, or one through the NBA League Pass streaming app.

How can I watch NBA on mobile and tablet?

You can watch NBA games on your mobile and tablet through the NBA League Pass streaming app, provided you have it downloaded to your device.

What are the blackout rules for NBA games?

NBA games are typically subject to blackout rules in their local region, though they will typically be carried by an RSN broadcaster. In addition, nationally broadcast matches by ABC are typically subject to such regulations.

Do I need a VPN to watch NBA games?

You do not need a VPN to watch NBA games; however, you may be able to use one to locate NBA matches that are outside of your local broadcast area in the United States,

For more information, consider GOAL's guide to what VPN services may best suit your needs.

The final say

With many ways to watch the 2023-24 NBA season and catch all the on-court action, you can be spoilt for choice on what to settle for. For casual fans, the terrestrial broadcast will give you the cheapest option, ensuring big games and complete coverage of the NBA Finals.

But if you want to really shoot for the basket, we recommend looking into cable and streaming options to touch all your bases and ensure you don't lose out on the coverage you want.