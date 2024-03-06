Full schedule of the 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness

Get ready for three amazing weeks of college basketball action, during which you will see some of the best players at the level fight for the Women's NCAA Championship trophy.

March Madness comes after the regular college basketball season finishes, with teams from across the United States competing over a three-week festival of basketball excellence nationwide. With Iowa's Caitlin Clark already making headlines by breaking Pete Maravich's NCAA basketball all-time leading score, we can only expect further brilliant performances from stars across the league.

GOAL brings you all the details on the 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness below, including the upcoming schedule and where to catch all the action this year.

Article continues below

2024 Women's NCAA March Madness schedule

The Women's NCAA March Madness will be taking place between March 17 and April 7. Here's a full schedule of every stage during the Women's NCAA March Madness:

Round Dates Location Selection Sunday March 17 TBD First Four March 20-21 TBD First Round March 22-23 TBD Second Round March 24-25 TBD Sweet 16 March 29-30 Albany, New York and Portland, Oregon Elite Eight March 31-April 1 Albany, New York and Portland, Oregon Final Four April 5 Cleveland, Ohio Women's NCAA Championship Game April 7 Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch the 2024 Women's NCAA March Madness

Getty Images

The Women's NCAA March Madness will be available to watch on fuboTV. Check out our detailed guide on everything you need to know about the event.

FAQs

Getty Images

What is NCAA March Madness?

The NCAA March Madness is the informal name given to the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division basketball tournament, which will decide the 2023-24 season champion.

The name reportedly has its roots in the Illinois high school basketball scene. Still, it has become synonymous with the bracketed competition played out by college teams as they go for the top prize at the end of the campaign.

Who are the Women's NCAA Basketball defending champions?

In 2023, Louisana State University defeated Iowa 102-85 to win its first national championship. LSU also set a record for the most points scored by a team in an NVAA women's basketball championship game.

Where will the 2024 Women's NCAA Basketball March Madness Final Four take place?

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, will host the final NCAA Basketball Championship game. The arena seats 19, 432 people for basketball games and is home to the NBA side, the Cleveland Cavalliers.