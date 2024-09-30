This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch and live stream NBA basketball in 2024

Here's everything you need to know on how you can stay on top of all the NBA action this season

There aren't many sports like basketball that brings people together from all around the world, and no competition can match the NBA as the pinnacle of the game. Thirty teams across North America meet every season, crossing throws and soles on the court as they pursue silverware and success.

As one of the most-watched leagues across the globe, the NBA has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, broadcast to virtually every corner and with a slew of superstar players who are part of the American cultural psyche.

With each team playing 82 matches per season, the sheer number of games is staggering in a regular campaign, and that's before the postseason drama that brings things to a thrilling finale - and with that comes a litany of different broadcasters providing coverage across the year.

So, how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of NBA action? Allow GOAL to guide you through.

Regional broadcasting NBA networks

TeamLocal TV NetworkUS Streaming Providers
Atlanta HawksBally Sports SoutheastFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Boston CelticsNBC Sports BostonFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
Brooklyn NetsYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Charlotte HornetsBally Sports SoutheastFubi, DirecTV Stream
Chicago BullsNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
Cleveland CavaliersBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Denver NuggetsAltitude SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
Detroit PistonsBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Golden State WarriorsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
Houston RocketsSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Indiana PacersBally Sports IndianaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
LA ClippersBally Sports SoCalFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles LakersSpectrum SportsnetDirecTV Stream
Memphis GrizzliesBally Sports SoutheastFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Miami HeatBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BucksBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TimberwolvesBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
New Orleans PelicansBally Sports New OrleansFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
New York KnicksMSG NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oklahoma City ThunderBally Sports OklahomaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Orlando MagicBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Philadelphia 76ersNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo, Hulu + Live TV
Phoenix SunsKTVKDirecTV Stream
Portland Trail BlazersROOT SPORTSFubo, DirecTV Stream
Sacramento KingsKINGS.COMNBA.com
San Antonio SpursBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Toronto RaptorsSportsnetFubo (via NBA League Pass out-of-market)
Utah JazzKJZZ-TVJAZZ+, DirecTV Stream (outside SLC & Utah)
Washington WizardsMonumental Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV

National broadcasting NBA networks

NBA TVESPNABCTNT

NBA 107 broadcast games

85 broadcast games

(3 games shared with ABC)

18 broadcast games

(3 games shared with ESPN)

65 broadcast games

