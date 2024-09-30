How to watch and live stream NBA basketball in 2024

There aren't many sports like basketball that brings people together from all around the world, and no competition can match the NBA as the pinnacle of the game. Thirty teams across North America meet every season, crossing throws and soles on the court as they pursue silverware and success.
As one of the most-watched leagues across the globe, the NBA has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, broadcast to virtually every corner and with a slew of superstar players who are part of the American cultural psyche.
With each team playing 82 matches per season, the sheer number of games is staggering in a regular campaign, and that's before the postseason drama that brings things to a thrilling finale - and with that comes a litany of different broadcasters providing coverage across the year.
So, how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of NBA action? Allow GOAL to guide you through.
Regional broadcasting NBA networks
|Team
|Local TV Network
|US Streaming Providers
|Atlanta Hawks
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Boston Celtics
|NBC Sports Boston
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
|Brooklyn Nets
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Charlotte Hornets
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubi, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago Bulls
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Denver Nuggets
|Altitude Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Pistons
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Golden State Warriors
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
|Houston Rockets
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Indiana Pacers
|Bally Sports Indiana
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|LA Clippers
|Bally Sports SoCal
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Spectrum Sportsnet
|DirecTV Stream
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Bally Sports Southeast
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Miami Heat
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|New Orleans Pelicans
|Bally Sports New Orleans
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|New York Knicks
|MSG Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Bally Sports Oklahoma
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Orlando Magic
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Philadelphia 76ers
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo, Hulu + Live TV
|Phoenix Suns
|KTVK
|DirecTV Stream
|Portland Trail Blazers
|ROOT SPORTS
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Sacramento Kings
|KINGS.COM
|NBA.com
|San Antonio Spurs
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Toronto Raptors
|Sportsnet
|Fubo (via NBA League Pass out-of-market)
|Utah Jazz
|KJZZ-TV
|JAZZ+, DirecTV Stream (outside SLC & Utah)
|Washington Wizards
|Monumental Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
National broadcasting NBA networks
|NBA TV
|ESPN
|ABC
|TNT
NBA 107 broadcast games
85 broadcast games
(3 games shared with ABC)
18 broadcast games
(3 games shared with ESPN)
65 broadcast games