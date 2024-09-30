How to watch and live stream NBA basketball in 2024

Here's everything you need to know on how you can stay on top of all the NBA action this season

There aren't many sports like basketball that brings people together from all around the world, and no competition can match the NBA as the pinnacle of the game. Thirty teams across North America meet every season, crossing throws and soles on the court as they pursue silverware and success.

As one of the most-watched leagues across the globe, the NBA has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, broadcast to virtually every corner and with a slew of superstar players who are part of the American cultural psyche.

With each team playing 82 matches per season, the sheer number of games is staggering in a regular campaign, and that's before the postseason drama that brings things to a thrilling finale - and with that comes a litany of different broadcasters providing coverage across the year.

So, how can you ensure you don't miss a moment of NBA action? Allow GOAL to guide you through.

Regional broadcasting NBA networks

Team Local TV Network US Streaming Providers Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports Southeast Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Boston Celtics NBC Sports Boston Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV Brooklyn Nets YES Network Fubo, DirecTV Stream Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports Southeast Fubi, DirecTV Stream Chicago Bulls NBC Sports Chicago Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Ohio Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Denver Nuggets Altitude Sports Fubo, DirecTV Stream Detroit Pistons Bally Sports Detroit Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Golden State Warriors NBC Sports Bay Area Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV Houston Rockets Space City Home Network Fubo, DirecTV Stream Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Indiana Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ LA Clippers Bally Sports SoCal Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Los Angeles Lakers Spectrum Sportsnet DirecTV Stream Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Southeast Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Miami Heat Bally Sports Sun Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Wisconsin Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Minnesota Timberwolves Bally Sports North Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ New Orleans Pelicans Bally Sports New Orleans Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ New York Knicks MSG Network Fubo, DirecTV Stream Oklahoma City Thunder Bally Sports Oklahoma Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Orlando Magic Bally Sports Florida Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Philadelphia 76ers NBC Sports Philadelphia Fubo, Hulu + Live TV Phoenix Suns KTVK DirecTV Stream Portland Trail Blazers ROOT SPORTS Fubo, DirecTV Stream Sacramento Kings KINGS.COM NBA.com San Antonio Spurs Bally Sports Southwest Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+ Toronto Raptors Sportsnet Fubo (via NBA League Pass out-of-market) Utah Jazz KJZZ-TV JAZZ+, DirecTV Stream (outside SLC & Utah) Washington Wizards Monumental Sports Network Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV

National broadcasting NBA networks