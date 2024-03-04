2024 NCAA March Madness: How to live stream and watch college basketball

How to catch the next generation of court stars in this year's March Madness

The 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men's college basketball season is almost at an end, with teams from across the United States set to compete over a three-week festival of action nationwide.

Known as March Madness, the event will bring together the biggest and best college sides across the country at various locations, building to the Final Four at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, the Arizona Cardinals home.

Following on from a fifth title in 2023, UConn Huskies will hope to be firmly in the mix for success once again, while San Diego State Aztecs will be looking to build on a first appearance in the tournament's final stages after last year. But, all eyes will be on the individual players looking to make a name for themselves, with scouts from across the NBA and further afield all set to be watching from the stands as they look to uncover the next big court stars with bigger hoop dreams shooting for the top.

For those watching from home, how will you be able to catch all the action from across the tournament? GOAL brings you everything you need to know to ensure you don't miss a moment of the 2024 NCAA March Madness, including where to watch and live stream all the games below.

When does the 2024 NCAA March Madness take place?

The 2024 NCAA March Madness kicks off on Tuesday, March 19, and runs through Monday, April 8. The event takes place at multiple venues across the United States, with the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, due to host the First Four.

Regional finals will be held in Boston, Dallas, Detroit, and Los Angeles before the Final Four takes place over two days at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at the home of the NFL team Arizona Cardinals.

How to watch 2024 NCAA March Madness

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 NCAA March Madness is due to take place across various channels. CBS is set to broadcast through the Regional Finals, except for the First Four, which will be carried exclusively by TruTV.

Meanwhile, TNT will cover the First and Second Rounds, while TBS will broadcast from the First and Second Rounds, Regional Finals, Final Four, and championship matches.

Below, you can find a breakdown of which channel will show which event by round:

2024 NCAA March Madness channels

Round Channel Selection Show CNS First Four TruTV First and Second Rounds CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV Regional Semifinals and Finals CBS, TBS Final Four and Championship TBS

Additionally, all games will be carried across streaming services, such as DirecTV, FuboTV, Paramount+, and Sling TV, details of which you can find below:

2024 NCAA March Madness streaming services