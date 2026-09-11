LaLiga - Game Week 5 11 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Valencia will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Sevilla vs Valencia is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sevilla host Valencia at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in LaLiga, with both clubs carrying contrasting recent form into this fixture.

Luis Garcia's Sevilla sit seventh in the table and arrive into this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Espanyol in their last outing. They have shown enough in the early weeks of the season to suggest they can be a nuisance for sides around them in the table.

Valencia's situation is far more pressing. Carlos Corberan's side are rooted to the bottom of LaLiga, still without a win in the league this season after four matches. A 5-0 defeat away at Barcelona in their most recent fixture left the club in crisis, with protests outside Mestalla following the final whistle.

The mood around Valencia has turned sharply negative. Supporters have directed anger at club owner Peter Lim, and club legend Santiago Canizares has publicly urged fans to boycott Mestalla entirely to force a change in ownership. The squad arrives in Seville under significant pressure.

Corberan faces a lengthy injury list, with nine players unavailable for the trip to Seville. The squad is stretched, and another poor result would deepen the concern around the club's early season trajectory.

Sevilla will look to take advantage of a visiting side low on confidence and numbers. A win would move them further up the table and extend their unbeaten home record in this fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla vs Valencia, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Sevilla vs Valencia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla will be without Marcao and Ruben Vargas through injury, while Arouna Sangante serves a suspension. Luis Garcia's projected XI includes Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a midfield featuring Jon Guridi, Lucien Agoume, and Giorgi Kochorashvili.

Valencia travel to Seville with nine players unavailable. Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Jose Copete, Guido Rodriguez, Justin De Haas, Umar Sadiq, Mouctar Diakhaby, Luis Rioja, and Dimitri Foulquier are all ruled out through injury. Corberan's projected lineup is expected to include Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Arnaut Danjuma leading the attack.

Form

Sevilla have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four LaLiga matches, with their only defeat coming against Atletico Madrid. They beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 away and Rayo Vallecano 2-1 at home earlier in the campaign. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Espanyol. Across their last five matches in all competitions, they have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Valencia have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, with one draw. Their only victory came in a pre-season friendly against Hercules. In LaLiga, they have lost all four matches, most recently suffering a 5-0 defeat away at Barcelona. They have scored just one goal and conceded ten across their four league outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 21 March 2026 in LaLiga, with Valencia winning 2-0 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Before that, the two sides drew 1-1 at Mestalla in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Valencia have won two, Sevilla have won none, and three matches ended in draws.

Standings

In LaLiga, Sevilla currently sit seventh, while Valencia are bottom of the table in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Valencia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: