Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 11 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Roazhon Park

Today's game between Rennes and Marseille will kick off at Sep 11, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Rennes vs Marseille is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Rennes host Marseille at Roazhon Park in Ligue 1, with both clubs looking to sharpen their positions in the early-season table.

Rennes arrive in decent form under Franck Haise, having won two of their last three league matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Angers, a result that lifted them to fifth in the standings.

Marseille come into this fixture with less momentum. Bruno Genesio's side have lost back-to-back Ligue 1 games, most recently a 2-3 defeat to Paris FC, and sit eleventh in the table heading into the weekend.

The two clubs have met four times in the last two seasons across all competitions, and Marseille have won three of those encounters. Rennes will be eager to reverse that trend on home soil.

Absences on both sides could shape the contest. Marseille are without two midfield options, while Rennes are missing one defender, adding an element of uncertainty to both lineups.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rennes vs Marseille live.

How to watch Rennes vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rennes coach Franck Haise is set to name a projected XI featuring Brice Samba in goal, with Przemyslaw Frankowski, Charlie Cresswell, Quentin Merlin, and Anthony Rouault in defence. Sebastian Szymanski, Valentin Rongier, and Mahdi Camara are expected in midfield, with Mousa Tamari, Ludovic Blas, and Esteban Lepaul leading the attack. Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal is listed as injured and will not feature.

For Marseille, Bruno Genesio's projected XI includes Jeffrey De Lange in goal, with Emerson, Nayef Aguerd, Timothy Weah, and CJ Egan-Riley across the back line. The midfield is expected to feature Amine Harit, Igor Paixao, Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg, and Angel Gomes, with Himad Abdelli and Amine Gouiri in attack. Tochukwu Nnadi and Geoffrey Kondogbia are both sidelined through injury.

Form

Rennes have recorded two wins and one draw from their last three Ligue 1 outings, though their five-match run also includes two friendly defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at Angers on September 6, and they also beat Le Mans 3-2 the week prior. A 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in August shows they can hold their own against top opposition.

Marseille's last five matches tell a more mixed story. They won 4-0 against Strasbourg on August 21, but have since lost consecutive league games, including a 2-0 defeat to Monaco and a 2-3 loss to Paris FC. Across their five matches, they have scored nine goals but conceded eight, reflecting a side that creates chances but remains vulnerable defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Ligue 1 on May 17, 2026, when Marseille won 3-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Marseille have won four times, with Rennes claiming just one victory — a 1-0 home win in August 2025. Marseille have scored 13 goals in those five matches, conceding five.

Standings

In the current Ligue 1 standings, Rennes sit fifth while Marseille are eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rennes vs Marseille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: