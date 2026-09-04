Liga MX - Game Week 7 15 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Today's game between Puebla and Toluca will kick off at Sep 4, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Puebla vs Toluca is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Puebla host Toluca at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Gerardo Espinoza's side sit eighth in the Apertura standings and are looking to recover after a 2-0 home defeat to CF America on August 30. La Franja had shown promise earlier in the campaign, winning back-to-back Liga MX matches against Santos Laguna and Pachuca, but that loss to America was a reminder of the gap they need to close.

Toluca arrive in Puebla as one of the form sides in Mexican football. Antonio Mohamed's squad have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, and their 4-0 demolition of FC Juarez in Liga MX on August 31 underlined just how well-drilled Los Diablos Rojos have become. They sit second in the Apertura table and are pushing hard at the top.

Mohamed has built a side that is difficult to break down and dangerous in transition. Their Leagues Cup campaign ran concurrently with their league commitments, and Toluca came through it with their momentum intact, beating Austin FC 2-0 and defeating Leon 2-0 in their most recent continental outing on September 3.

For Puebla, this is a chance to prove their early-season form was no fluke. A win would lift them closer to the playoff places and give Espinoza's project genuine credibility. A defeat, on the other hand, risks leaving them adrift of the top positions with the Apertura reaching its critical phase.

The Estadio Cuauhtémoc has historically been a difficult venue for visiting sides, and Puebla will need to use that advantage if they are to stop a Toluca team that has been scoring freely and defending with purpose.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Puebla vs Toluca, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Puebla vs Toluca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gerardo Espinoza has not confirmed a probable lineup for Puebla ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for La Franja, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Antonio Mohamed is similarly without confirmed team news for Toluca. No players are listed as unavailable for Los Diablos Rojos, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Check back for the latest information as the match approaches.

Form

Puebla head into this match with two wins and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Liga MX defeat at home to CF America on August 30, which ended a run of back-to-back league wins over Santos Laguna, 3-2, and Pachuca, 2-3 away from home. The other two results in the run came in the Leagues Cup, where Puebla lost 3-2 to San Diego FC and 3-0 to Austin FC. La Franja have scored eight goals across those five matches but conceded eleven, a defensive record that will concern Espinoza.

Toluca arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup victory over Leon on September 3, which followed a 4-0 Liga MX win over FC Juarez on August 31. Earlier in the run, Mohamed's side beat Austin FC 2-0 in the Leagues Cup, defeated Queretaro 1-2 away in Liga MX, and drew 0-0 with Atlante. Los Diablos Rojos have scored nine goals across those five matches and kept three clean sheets, a run that reflects a squad operating with real defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in Liga MX on January 31, 2026, at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc, ending 0-0. Before that, Toluca hosted Puebla in September 2025 and won 3-1, while a March 2025 fixture at this same ground ended 0-3 in Toluca's favour. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Toluca hold the stronger record, winning three times against two draws, with Puebla yet to take a victory in recent meetings. The two clubs have combined for just eight goals across those five encounters, suggesting a pattern of tightly contested fixtures.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Toluca sit second while Puebla are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Puebla vs Toluca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: