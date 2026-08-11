UEFA Super Cup - Final 12 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

US viewers have several options to watch PSG vs Aston Villa live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa meet at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg for the UEFA Super Cup, a fixture that pits the reigning Champions League holders against the side they defeated on the way to lifting Europe's biggest prize last season.

Luis Enrique's PSG arrive as defending European champions and will be expected to carry that authority into this curtain-raiser. The French giants have added Willian Pacho to their defensive ranks this summer, with the Ecuadorian centre-back already speaking publicly about his excitement at joining the project in Paris.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have made no secret of their ambitions. Matty Cash has spoken directly about the squad's desire to add the Super Cup to the club's growing collection of silverware, describing PSG as the best team in the world while insisting Unai Emery's side are not travelling to Austria simply to make up the numbers.

Emery has built Villa into a side capable of competing at the highest level, and their Champions League run last season demonstrated that clearly. The Birmingham club have genuine belief they can cause an upset against a PSG team that is still finding its rhythm ahead of the new domestic campaign.

Both clubs arrive carrying mixed pre-season form, which adds an element of unpredictability to proceedings. PSG drew with Manchester United and lost heavily to Mallorca in their most recent warm-up matches, while Villa were beaten by Bayern Munich just days ago.

The stakes are real. A European trophy is on the line, and both managers will treat this as a competitive fixture from the first whistle.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch PSG vs Aston Villa, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique names a strong projected XI for PSG, with Matvey Safonov in goal behind a back line of Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, and Nuno Mendes. Vitinha, Dro Fernandez, and Joao Neves are set to operate in midfield, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ibrahim Mbaye supporting Senny Mayulu in attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the French side.

Unai Emery has injury concerns to manage for Villa. Leon Bailey, Johan Manzambi, and Amadou Onana are all sidelined, leaving gaps in the squad that Emery will need to cover. The projected XI features Marco Bizot in goal, with Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Ian Maatsen, and Victor Nilsson Lindelof in defence. Alejandro Garnacho, Joao Gomes, Boubacar Kamara, and Emiliano Buendia fill the midfield positions, with John McGinn and Tammy Abraham completing the lineup. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

PSG's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in a club friendly on August 8, following a 3-0 loss to Mallorca three days earlier. Their last competitive win came against Arsenal in the Champions League on May 30, a 1-1 draw that PSG edged on the night, and they also beat Lens 2-0 in Ligue 1 in mid-May. Across those five matches, PSG scored five goals and conceded seven, with the pre-season defeats to Mallorca and a Ligue 1 loss to Paris FC providing the low points.

Aston Villa's last five results show two wins and three defeats. Their most recent match was a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich in a friendly on August 7. Villa's best result in that run was a 5-0 win over Walsall on July 21, and they also beat BG Pathum United 3-1 in Thailand. Three consecutive friendly defeats against Real Sociedad (4-2), FC Porto (2-1), and Bayern Munich suggest Emery's side are still building towards peak condition. Villa scored ten goals across those five games but conceded nine.





Head-to-Head Record





The two clubs met twice in the Champions League knockout rounds in April 2025, with PSG winning both legs. The most recent meeting, played on April 15, 2025, saw Aston Villa host PSG at Villa Park, with the French side winning 3-2. PSG had already established control in the first leg at the Parc des Princes on April 9, winning 3-1. Across those two meetings, PSG scored six goals to Villa's three.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: