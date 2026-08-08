Serie A - Game Week 22 9 Aug 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Palmeiras and Internacional will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Palmeiras vs Internacional will be broadcast live on television and via live stream. The TV channel and live stream options available in your region are listed below.

Palmeiras host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that pits the league leaders against a side deep in relegation trouble. The gap between these two clubs in the table could hardly be wider, yet Brazilian football has a habit of producing drama regardless of the standings.

Abel Ferreira's side arrive into this match carrying mixed momentum. A 3-0 Copa do Brasil win over Fortaleza was followed by a 3-2 defeat to the same opponents, leaving Palmeiras with questions to answer despite their commanding position at the top of Serie A.

Paulo Pezzolano faces a sterner challenge. Internacional sit 16th in the table and have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. A 2-0 Copa do Brasil defeat to Corinthians on August 6 compounded a difficult run that has seen them concede freely and pick up just one win in recent league outings.

Palmeiras have been dominant in this fixture historically, and their home record this season gives them a clear advantage. The Verdão's attack has shown real threat, scoring 13 goals across their last five games in all competitions.

For Internacional, this is the kind of fixture where a point would feel like a result. Their lone bright spot recently was a 2-0 Cup win over Corinthians, but Serie A form tells a bleaker story with two defeats and a draw from their last three league matches.

With the title race and the relegation battle both at critical stages, both clubs have plenty riding on the outcome. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Abel Ferreira takes charge of Palmeiras for this Serie A clash, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected starting XI has not been released at this stage, and further team news updates will be added as the fixture approaches.

Paulo Pezzolano manages Internacional, with the away team's squad situation similarly unconfirmed at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors. Further details will be provided closer to kick-off.

Form

Palmeiras have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, producing a W-W-L-W-L sequence in reverse chronological order. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Cup defeat to Fortaleza on August 6, following a 3-0 win over the same opponents just days earlier. In Serie A, they beat Vitória 4-0 away from home and claimed a 3-1 win at Coritiba, though a 2-1 home loss to Atlético MG interrupted that run. Across the five matches, Palmeiras scored 13 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack in good order but a defence that has been breached regularly.

Internacional have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Cup defeat to Corinthians on August 6, which followed a 2-0 win over the same opponents in the first leg. In league action, they drew 1-1 with Flamengo but lost 2-0 to Athletico Paranaense and 2-1 to Cruzeiro. Internacional scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, a record that illustrates the inconsistency affecting their campaign.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Internacional hosted Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that ended 3-1 to the visitors. Before that, Palmeiras won 4-1 at home in September 2025, and Internacional fell to a 1-0 defeat at home in April 2025. Across the five most recent Serie A meetings, Palmeiras have won three, Internacional one, with one draw, scoring 10 goals to Internacional's four.

Standings

In Serie A, Palmeiras sit top of the table in first place, while Internacional are down in 16th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Palmeiras vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: