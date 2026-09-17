Europa League - Game Week 1 17 Sept 2026 - 12:45 Pankritio Stadium

Today's game between OFI Crete and Hoffenheim will kick off at Sep 17, 2026, 12:45 PM.

OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim is available to stream live on Paramount+. Subscribers can watch the match through the platform's sports hub.

OFI Crete host Hoffenheim at Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion in the Europa League, with both clubs sitting level at the top of the competition standings heading into this fixture.

OFI Crete arrive in strong domestic form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Greek Super League, a result that will have lifted confidence ahead of European competition.

Coach Christos Kontis has built a side capable of grinding out results, and their home record will be a factor Hoffenheim must account for at the Pankritio.

Hoffenheim come into this match on the back of a 2-1 Bundesliga win over VfB Stuttgart, a result that steadied the ship after back-to-back league defeats. Christian Ilzer's side have shown they can score goals but have also been vulnerable defensively in recent weeks.

The German side's European pedigree and squad depth make them a genuine threat, though the trip to Crete presents a different kind of challenge to what they face week to week in the Bundesliga.

For viewers wanting to follow the action, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

OFI Crete are managed by Christos Kontis, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Hoffenheim head coach Christian Ilzer has also not had team news confirmed at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions listed. Full squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

OFI Crete have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Super League, and they also claimed a 2-0 victory over Kifisia FC. They scored six goals and conceded three across that run, with their only loss coming against Aris Thessaloniki.

Hoffenheim have two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga, following a 3-2 defeat to FC Koeln. Across those five matches, Hoffenheim scored eleven goals and conceded nine, reflecting an open and attack-minded style that has come at a defensive cost.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous head-to-head data is available between OFI Crete and Hoffenheim. This fixture represents a first meeting between the two clubs in recorded recent history.

Standings

In the Europa League, both OFI Crete and Hoffenheim are currently placed first in their respective standings ahead of this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: